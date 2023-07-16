Arion Kurtaj: The alleged teenager behind GTA 6 leaks and other related incidents

The notorious GTA 6 leaks in September 2022 shocked the gaming industry to its core. On September 18, 2022, an anonymous hacker named "teapotuberhacker" leaked several clips of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game and offered to sell source codes for Grand Theft Auto 5. A few days later, it was discovered that the hacker was a teenage boy from London named Arion Kurtaj.

Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, took legal action against the incident immediately. This led to the discovery of more awful acts committed by the hacker. Arion Kurtaj is currently under the jurisdiction of the London court and is awaiting his trials.

The GTA 6 leaker has been pressed with multiple charges related to cybercrime

According to a report titled “Teen hacked Uber, Revolut and Grand Theft Auto maker, London court hears” from Reuters, Arion Kurtaj, the prime accused of the notorious GTA 6 leaks, is now facing his trials with multiple charges from several organizations.

The hacker has been charged with 12 crimes, that include three blackmail cases, two fraud cases, and six charges under the Computer Misuse Act. According to the prosecutors, Arion Kurtaj not only hacked Rockstar Games’ servers and leaked GTA 6 gameplay videos but also threatened the studio staff about publicizing the game’s source codes.

However, psychiatrists have declared GTA 6 leaker Arion Kurtaj unfit for the trials, delaying the entire process. According to the Reuters report, the jury will determine whether or not the hacker was involved with the alleged crimes instead of giving a conclusive verdict right away.

Arion is an 18-year-old teenage boy from a hacker group called “Lapsus$.” According to the report, he also has a partner in crime who cannot be named for his minor age (17 years).

The duo has been involved in many cybercrime-related activities that involve big organizations such as Uber, Nvidia, Rockstar Games, BT Group (BT.L), City of London Police, and EE Limited, a British national mobile network operator and internet service provider.

Kurtaj is accused of hacking into restricted domains of several companies and leaking sensitive data. Organizations such as Revolut and Uber have lost millions of dollars due to his actions.

Poll : When do you think GTA 6 will be released? 2024 2025 1 votes