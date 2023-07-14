Everything known about GTA 6 Jason character so far: Leaks, rumors, and more

Rockstar Games is expected to introduce two new protagonists in the upcoming GTA 6 (unofficial) title, and fans are eagerly waiting to meet them. Although they haven't released any official in-game details yet, the leaks in September 2022 disclosed several key pieces of information, including revealing Jason and Lucia, the two new rumored protagonists. The characters quickly went viral in the community, and fans began to dig for more information about them.

However, no further reports were found except for the leaked videos. Rockstar Games also did not directly address the leaked characters and have chosen to keep Jason’s identity a secret. This article describes the whereabouts of Jason based on GTA 6 leaks and rumors so far.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions. The leaked data cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions.

Brief details about Jason from GTA 6 leaks

One of the first reveals regarding Jason was teased by Jason Schreier (Twitter/@jasonschreier), a renowned journalist and Rockstar Games insider, who in his Bloomberg report titled "Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture - and Grand Theft Auto, Too" mentioned that the company was planning to introduce only two protagonists, a male and a female one, in the upcoming GTA game.

While he did not disclose the male character’s name or other details, the notorious GTA 6 leaked videos showed Jason in full flesh from the pre-alpha stage. He is a white-skinned male anticipated to be in his late 20s or early 30s. The videos showed him wearing a dirty white tank top, military green cargo shorts, and a reverse cap.

While Lucia from GTA 6 leaks changed her outfit several times, Jason wore the same outfit except for changing his cap.

In the videos, he was seen robbing stores and restaurants, shooting people, stealing cars, and engaging in many other criminal activities. The leaked character has many new skills that the current protagonists lack. In one of the clips, Jason used a special ability to find important objects in the environment. Many fans claim that this ability is similar to the Eagle Eye vision from Red Dead Redemption 2.

While Rockstar Games is yet to officially reveal the voice actors, even after the latest GTA online weekly update, the community has found someone who resembles the male character. Actor Bryan Zampella (Instagram/@the_z_man_cometh) is expected to play the role of Jason.

Bryan Zampella @BryanZampella Buy it or just take it ? Buy it or just take it ? https://t.co/YpvvX4Vp0r

The actor has also actively participated in the rumor, and he teased fans with several in-game hints from the Grand Theft Auto 6 leaked videos.

However, both Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games have a strict NDA policy prohibiting those associated with their projects from sharing information. As a result, many fans believe Zampella is not the true protagonist model for the upcoming game and is only trolling the player base.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.

Poll : Are you excited to meet Jason in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes