Everything known about GTA 6 character Lucia so far: Leaks, rumors & more

As Grand Theft Auto's player base eagerly waits to officially meet the new protagonists in the upcoming GTA title, the September 2022 leaks showed a female protagonist named Lucia, who instantly became the talk of the town. Until the forthcoming title, Rockstar Games has always incorporated male leads in the franchise. Although the series has strong female characters, the main story always focuses on their male counterparts.

However, Lucia is rumored to be the first female protagonist in the entire Grand Theft Auto series. Unfortunately, the leaks only disclose her name and a few visual characteristics. Although some have tried to provide details about the character, the community generally regards them as mere fan theories. Rockstar Games, too, has not shared anything about Lucia, making her existence more mysterious.

This article briefly describes everything known about the upcoming GTA 6 protagonist based on leaks and rumors.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions. The leaked data cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions.

Things to know about Lucia from GTA 6 based on leaks

Before Lucia was revealed in the notorious GTA 6 leaks, Jason Schreier (Twitter/@jasonschreier), a renowned journalist and Rockstar Games insider disclosed her inclusion in the series through a detailed insider report.

The Bloomberg report titled “Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture - and Grand Theft Auto, Too” stated that the gaming studio would add its first female character in the upcoming game.

While he did not reveal her name or other characteristics, the leaked videos showed a Hispanic woman of Latin American origin in her late 20s or early 30s. The clips also mentioned her name as Lucia, along with her partner in crime and the other protagonist, Jason.

The leaked GTA 6 character was first seen in a pair of blue skinny camo trousers and a full-sleeve pink top. However, throughout the videos, she changed her apparel several times.

While Lucia’s strengths and weaknesses remain unknown, she is portrayed as a fierce woman in the GTA 6 leaked videos. The female protagonist is an expert robber and fighter who can confront any situation from the front.

SanInPlay describing Lucia’s whereabouts (Image via Twitter/@DjSan_)

She was seen robbing a restaurant while holding NPC customers at gunpoint. When met with opposing forces, Lucia did not hesitate to counter-attack and open fire at cops and other enemies. Rumors also suggest that Lucia was in jail and fled to Vice City before the events of the upcoming GTA game.

Both Jason and Lucia are anticipated to be siblings in the next untitled Grand Theft Auto game. However, many players and fans disregard this theory as the characters’ ethnicities don't match. Readers are advised to follow Rockstar Games’ official Newswires for more details about Lucia.

