How does GTA 5's budget compare to the leaked GTA 6 budget?

Video games are improving rapidly and are currently more life-like than ever. GTA 5 is a milestone title in the gaming industry that redefined what video games can perform and deliver to players. It is one of the most ambitious projects (released) by Rockstar Games yet, and fans continue to enjoy it after nearly a decade. It is also noteworthy that the game has one of the most expensive budgets of its time.

While fans are already amazed by what Rockstar Games delivered in Grand Theft Auto 5 with the massive $265 million budget, a recent leak about GTA 6’s estimated budget stunned the entire industry. This article briefly compares both the games’ budgets and what players can expect from the upcoming title.

The leaked budget for GTA 6 easily outruns all previous Grand Theft Auto titles combined

According to many sources, the GTA 6 budget is estimated to cross one billion dollars. Rockstar Games has been developing the game since 2014 and is expected to release it in 2025. The latest title, Grand Theft Auto 5, took five years to develop and cost nearly $265 million.

It should be noted that the American gaming studio does not officially provide these figures. According to Wikipedia, the latest title’s budget was estimated by American press outlets at the time, and they regarded it as one of the most expensive video games to develop.

However, if the leaked budget of the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game is correct, it is nearly four times that of GTA 5. This has fans extremely excited about what Rockstar Games has in store for them in the upcoming game.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is a massive game that has broke many records and pushed the limits of video games in general. The next iteration is anticipated to be one of the most ambitious projects from the gaming studio that will expand over time. Therefore, although fans were shocked to learn about the billion-dollar budget, they were not surprised.

However, it should also be noted that Rockstar Games spends a large sum on promoting their upcoming projects. According to many reports, a huge chunk of the $256 million budget was spent on marketing, promotion, and other expenses. Therefore, it is no denying that the studio will also spend most of its money promoting the upcoming game.

The infamous September 2022 GTA 6 leaks showed several new improvements in the upcoming game. While both versions of the latest game have issues such as GTA Online money glitches, bugs, and hacking, the next installment is expected to solve these problems. Given these factors, the game's billion-dollar budget appears to be legitimate for the time being.

