How GTA 6's $1,000,000,000 budget could affect its price for consumers

The excitement surrounding Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 continues to grow at a rapid rate. While Rockstar Games has remained tight-lipped on their next project, constant leaks, insider news, and various other things have somewhat quenched the fanbase's thirst for more information. Besides gameplay elements, setting, and characters, one of the most prominent talking points about the upcoming title is its budget.

While some suggest that it could be as high as a billion dollars, others think that it could range between one and two billion dollars. Unfortunately, without confirmation from official sources, GTA 6's actual budget will remain a mystery. However, if the estimations do turn out to be correct, there is a good chance of it affecting its price for consumers.

GTA 6's estimated $1,000,000,000 budget has a good chance of affecting its price for consumers

GTA 6 is set to be the most expensive game of all time, costing between $1-2 billion

GTA 6 could very well be the most expensive video game ever made. This possibility stems from the fact that its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto 5, has consistently been making a good amount of money throughout the last decade.

Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive Software, confirmed earlier this year that the game had sold over 180 million units in its lifetime. This alone could contribute a significant amount towards the next title's development budget.

GTA 5 has officially sold-in over 180 million units worldwide, up 5 million from last quarter.

Additionally, Rockstar itself is a gaming industry giant, with seemingly no shortage of funds. Hence, Grand Theft Auto 6's overall budget, including marketing, development, and other expenditures, could easily cross or at the very least hit the one billion dollar mark.

Furthermore, the longer it takes to come out, the more its developers would have to spend on employee salaries and technological costs. Therefore, its price for consumers might be increased in order to recover the investment.

Since Rockstar's recent releases are priced at $59.99 on their official store, Grand Theft Auto 6's price at launch could also be around a similar figure. However, the game is bound to sell incredibly well, given the excitement surrounding it even without an official GTA 6 announcement.

So, its price being increased to $70 or $80 is not completely out of the question either. There is also the likelihood of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC being the only platforms the game releases on.

This means that the leaks haven't delayed the GTA 6 announcement & reveal - it was never supposed to happen in 2022.



According to Strauss Zelnick, the GTA 6 leaks have not impacted business, but they've had an emotional effect on the developers. This means that the leaks haven't delayed the GTA 6 announcement & reveal - it was never supposed to happen in 2022.

While there was speculation that the GTA 6 leaks could result in the game being delayed, Take-Two's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, assured fans that the upcoming title's development had not been affected by them business-wise.

Since acknowledging the leaks on Twitter last year, Rockstar Games has remained silent on the next Grand Theft Auto game. However, an image allegedly containing the GTA 6 leaked map was posted online just a few days ago, giving a glimpse of what could be Vice City in the HD Universe.

