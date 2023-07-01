Alleged GTA 6 leaked map surfaces on the internet, shows a glimpse of next Vice City

An image of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6's alleged map has surfaced on the internet once again. The leak shows off a bird's eye view of the map depicting a few buildings, roads, some greenery, and what might be a lake. While any official information hasn't been provided by Rockstar Games yet, the next game is heavily rumored to be set in Vice City.

Prior to this, another image of the sequel's alleged map got leaked online just a few months ago. Although the developers had hoped to prevent further leaks after September 2022's unfortunate event, unofficial pieces of information continue to make their way to the internet.

An alleged GTA 6 map showing a glimpse of Vice City leaked on the internet

Twitter user @kyetweets posted the image of the alleged GTA 6 map in question. Rather than a complete map, the new leak focuses on a specific section of it. It features seemingly commercial as well as residential buildings, a network of roads, and lots of greenery.

To the extreme left is what looks like a part of a water body, probably a lake. As per various GTA 6 leaks, the game could take place in Vice City. However, there weren't any lakes last time around this location in Grand Theft Auto Vice City or even in Vice City Stories.

Nevertheless, Los Santos and Liberty City were significantly modified for their return in the HD universe, which could also be the case for Vice City.

Interestingly, a lake was spotted in the northern section of another alleged GTA 6 map image that surfaced online in March 2023. While the two maps could be completely unrelated, there is a possibility of the water body in the two images being the same.

The sequel's map is rumored to be much bigger than Los Santos and Blaine County (Image via Reddit: u/tusstaster)

Although Rockstar Games haven't confirmed the validity of the older image, it was removed from the subreddit pretty quickly. Hence, there is a chance that it could be genuine.

As with the new leak, some fans suggest that a part of it is AI-generated and thus cannot be from the upcoming game.

Samuel Godfrey @samuelgodfrey24 @kyetweets Only the left half of it is legit the right is ai generated @kyetweets Only the left half of it is legit the right is ai generated

Block @BlockXD__ @kyetweets @samuelgodfrey24 Half of this is ai generated go and watch the leaks again @kyetweets @samuelgodfrey24 Half of this is ai generated go and watch the leaks again

Whether it actually belongs to GTA 6 can only be confirmed after its release, which insiders like Tez2 believe could be as far as 2025.

