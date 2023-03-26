GTA 6 map leak of 2023 recap: Vice City returns, new locations, & more

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of all time. The gaming community thoroughly discusses and analyzes any sort of news or leaks as soon as they are reported. While Rockstar Games had hoped that they would be able to prevent any further data breaches since the events of last September, an alleged map from the game was posted on Reddit a few days back.

The post is unavailable as of now, but it was accessible long enough to survey every nook and cranny.

Iconic locations return along with new districts in the leaked map of GTA 6's Vice City

Vice City appears to be sizably bigger than Los Santos and Blaine County (Image via Reddit: u/tusstaster)

Redditor tusstaster posted this image comparing the leaked map of GTA 6 with Grand Theft Auto 5's map. The comparison was in scale with units of the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE).

Notably, there is a lot of green on the new map, indicating wilderness with cities strewn around. This type of terrain was previously featured in Rockstar Games' 2018 release, Red Dead Redemption 2, and it appears that the developers are employing a similar approach.

Little Haiti and other districts(image via YouTube @Saintsfan)

Several locations like Little Haiti, Ocean Beach, and Vice City Mamba's stadium seen in the leaked image were also present on the map of Grand Theft Auto Vice City.

Along with them, new districts like Port Gellhorn and Yorktown were spotted with a few islands present at the bottom connected via bridges. While the cities are distant from each other, it is likely that players will not have to travel long distances across the map.

A metro station can be seen on the map, close to Vice City's airport. This will possibly act as the Fast Travel mechanic in the game. The development footage, which was leaked last year, also showcased this.

A similar feature is present in Grand Theft Auto 4, where players can use the subway train to go across Liberty City. Alternatively, there may also be a taxi service in Grand Theft Auto 6. These two Fast Travel mechanics have been a mainstay in the series since GTA 4.

Popular insider Tez2 stated earlier this month that the developers may release additional content in the years following GTA 6's release. This could add more cities to the map.

While Rockstar Games has not commented on the map leak, the fact that the post was removed suggests that it is legitimate in some way. Still, without proper confirmation, its validity is questionable.

