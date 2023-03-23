Tommy Vercetti returns to GTA Vice City after 37 long years in new fan-made short film

YouTuber TeaserPlay recently released a clip that is sure to take fans on a trip down memory lane. It features Tommy Vercetti and GTA Vice City, where the latter's iconic protagonist returns to its map 37 years after the game's events.

For those out of the loop, the aforementioned title — according to canon — occurred in 1986. This video was released in 2023. That's a 37-year difference. The following trailer implies that Tommy Vercetti left the city, but there isn't any canon proof that suggests such an event happened. Nonetheless, this fan-made short film was made using Unreal Engine 5 and is aesthetically pleasing to view.

Fan-made GTA Vice City trailer shows Tommy Vercetti return to this iconic location several decades later

This trailer is two minutes and six seconds long. It starts with a plane flying over the airport before the viewer sees a much older Tommy Vercetti wearing the same default outfit he donned in GTA Vice City. According to canon, he was born in 1951, making him 72 years old by the time this fan-made short film was released.

He smiles before he's seen driving an expensive car as Purrple Cat's Wishes plays in the background. Viewers are then treated to a nice scenic view of the town before seeing some nostalgic flashbacks to GTA Vice City's streets. The difference between Unreal Engine 5 and a 2002 game is on full display here.

An example of the original game's graphics with a VHS filter slapped on it (Image via TeaserPlay/Rockstar Games)

Ocean Beach, Malibu Club, and the Washington Mall are highlighted here as they originally appeared in GTA Vice City. The trailer then shows Lance Vance showing his guns to Tommy Vercetti before returning to an older version of the protagonist still driving.

Umberto Robina's old place has been replaced by a new business, which would make sense since 37 years is a long time, and many establishments would close by then. Viewers then see the Vercetti Estate in all its glory as Tommy Vercetti reminiscences about him and Rosenberg standing tall at the end of GTA Vice City.

GTA San Andreas players should know that Tommy doesn't do business with Rosenberg anymore due to the latter's drug problems. Still, it's a nostalgic memory that some gamers might remember.

The Vercetti Estate looks great in Unreal Engine 5 (Image via TeaserPlay)

Tommy Vercetti returns to his office, and the fan-made short film ends. Ultimately, this little trailer celebrates the game and its characters while getting a ton of praise from the comment section. Many fans felt nostalgic for the scenes and often stated, "RIP Ray Liotta" or something similar.

TeaserPlay has made several other Grand Theft Auto fan-made short films. For example, there is a video on CJ revisiting Grove Street several decades later and another on a reimagined GTA 6 featuring Lucia driving around. The content's animations and lighting are high quality, and the Grand Theft Auto series' popularity often ensures that these clips often get some traction online.

GTA 6 was leaked to take place in Vice City, so it will be interesting to see how Rockstar Games' final version of the game looks compared to these fan-made Unreal Engine 5 trailers.

Poll : Do you wish the GTA Trilogy had these graphics instead of what's currently in that remaster? Yes No 1 votes