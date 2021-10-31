GTA Vice City’s Tommy Vercetti: A look at the protagonist’s best quotes 19 years later

It's been nearly two decades since GTA Vice City was released, and Tommy Vercetti's quotes still live on in infamy.

He is one of the most recognizable GTA protagonists out there. It's worth noting that he was the first voiced protagonist in the series. This small distinction made him have a more defined personality compared to the previous protagonists within the series.

Ray Liotta is Tommy Vercetti's voice actor, and he does a superb job in bringing the character's personality to the forefront. It's difficult to think of Mr. Vercetti's quotes without hearing Ray Liotta voice them in GTA Vice City.

Some of Tommy Vercetti's best quotes from GTA Vice City

Even some of Tommy Vercetti's repeatable quotes are funny to listen to in GTA Vice City. It's one of many quotes he can say while driving, but it also displays how sardonic Tommy Vercetti can sometimes be.

"You drive like you look... stupid."

Robocop was originally released in 1987, but it's still funny hearing him say this line for its absurdity.

"You ain't a cop, you're a robot."

Both of these quotes are stated as the player controls Tommy Vercetti (so they're not cut-scene quotes). There are several variations of them in GTA Vice City, so the player might not hear it often as the game can pick a random one instead.

Still, they're silly enough to make players chuckle.

"Dumb. Florida. M*ron."

Ray Liotta's execution this time is perfect. It's dry and incredibly short. However, it's also an appropriate response to what just happened in front of him. A random worker getting run over is oddly specific for a cutscene in GTA Vice City. However, Tommy Vercetti's quote might get a chuckle out of some players.

On the bright side, that hammer is helpful for the Jury Fury mission.

"No, I think you're playing plenty stupid enough for both of us."

It happens at the beginning of the mission Stunt Boat Challenge (Image via Rockstar Games)

Tommy Vercetti's chemistry with Umberto Robina is amusing to watch in-game. The latter tries to act tough and cool, whereas Tommy is slick and chill. The above quote is a response from Tommy when Umberto accuses him of acting stupid.

"Fly shooting real popular in the army? Glad I don't pay tax."

Phil Cassidy isn't amused by this quote (Image via Rockstar Games)

Many of Tommy Vercetti's quotes are said mockingly, and this one is no different. To be fair to him, Phil Cassidy discussing fly shooting was a silly topic. Still, it's a funny but straightforward quote.

"This is the last dance for Lance Vance."

The iconic quote (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lance Vance's betrayal shocks some players, but Tommy Vercetti's final quote to Lance Vance is almost childish. Everything involving Sonny is serious in GTA Vice City, so it's amusing to see him saying something as ridiculous as this line.

It also helps that Lance Vance's reaction is also amusing, as he tells Tommy that he had enough of that at school.

"You took fifteen years from me Sonny..."

This quote happens during Keep Your Friends Close (Image via Rockstar Games)

Sonny Forelli might not appear too often in GTA Vice City, but it's hard to forget what he did to Tommy Vercetti. Serving a 15-year sentence is brutal for anybody, and it doesn't help that Tommy was loyal to Sonny Forelli.

It also doesn't help that Sonny continues to ruin his day in GTA Vice City. Demanding millions of dollars and messing up a drug trade early on made Tommy Vercetti's life a living hell.

Hence, it feels cathartic to see him get his revenge on Sonny Forelli in GTA Vice City.

