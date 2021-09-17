5 best GTA Vice City quotes that players are fond of

GTA Vice City has a few dozen hilarious quotes that fans still fondly remember to this day.

It's a legendary game. Its writing is top-notch, which means that some players love the dialogue in the game. Add in excellent voice casting, and it's evident that GTA Vice City's quotes tend to stand out for one reason or another.

Sometimes it's funny, and at other times it's intended for an epic action sequence. Either way, GTA Vice City's characters tend to have one or two quotes associated with them that linger in a person's mind (even for several years). Listed below are the best GTA Vice City quotes liked by players.

Iconic GTA Vice City quotes that players fondly remember

5) The Mario man

"Don't push the Mario, man."

Vercetti's gangsters often ramble about a man named Mario. It's unknown if one of them is named Mario or it's some other notable figure. What is known is that the quote sounds absurd.

Unlike several other quotes on this list, the player is bound to hear this one several times in the late game. Anytime they're near one of Vercetti's businesses, they have the chance to listen to this iconic quote.

4) Lance Vance in Death Row

Lance Vance retorting Tommy's claim (Image via Rockstar Games)

"He killed my brother. What do you expect me to do, mow his lawns?"

Lance Vance has every reason to hate Ricardo Diaz. The latter was involved in Victor Vance's death, which is the main reason why Lance allied himself with Tommy. Unfortunately, Lance couldn't resist trying to kill Ricardo and ends up failing.

On the bright side, Tommy saves him in the mission, Death Row. Tommy complains about Lance messing everything up. Afterward, Lance responds with the memorable quote shown above.

3) Tommy's Florida man quote

"Dumb. Florida. Mor*n."

The mission Jury Fury is simple (and it has several memorable quotes to boot). Ken Rosenberg tells Tommy Vercetti that he has to intimidate some jury members. Fortunately for Tommy, a random worker gets run over in front of Rosenberg's office.

He drops a hammer upon his death. After the introductory cutscene ends, Tommy Vercetti states an iconic quote about a Floridian. The way he says it is slow and snarky, making it an amusing contrast to the usual GTA Vice City antics.

2) Ken Rosenberg's quotes defending Tommy Vercetti

"Of course, he looks like the suspect; that don't make him guilty. You look like an idiot; that doesn't mean you are one."

Ken Rosenberg has numerous quotes that some GTA Vice City players love. He's a hilarious character and plays the part of a sleazy lawyer to perfection. The dialogue above is a perfect example of Ken's brilliance.

This quote is one of 28 voice lines that Ken Rosenberg can say when Tommy Vercetti gets Busted. GTA Vice City is unique in that it's the only game in the series where a character says one-liners in the transition scene from getting Busted.

1) Tommy and Sonny's last conversation

Tommy's memorable one-liner at the end of GTA Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

"You took fifteen years from me, Sonny, and now I'm gonna make you pay!"

That iconic quote is the last thing Tommy Vercetti ever tells Sonny Forelli before he kills him. The final mission, Keep Your Friends Close, is a fun climax that ends all of Tommy Vercetti's problems in GTA Vice City.

It's not a funny quote, but it shows how serious Tommy Vercetti is about exacting revenge on Sonny. This quote prompts Sonny to say:

"You still don't get it, do you? I OWN you, Tommy. Those fifteen years were mine to spend!"

Thus, it's satisfying to see Tommy Vercetti kill Sonny Forelli after everything he's been through in GTA Vice City.

