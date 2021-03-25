5 GTA characters who fans think should've played more prominent roles

There are some GTA characters that fans believe should've played more prominent roles in the games.

Some fans like to theorize about situations where minor characters are more important in a game. These theories are either based on cut content and quotes from voice actors or pure conjecture.

These characters are great in their own right, so it's only natural for some fans to wonder about an alternative future where they're more prominent.

What are 5 GTA characters who fans think should've played more important roles?

#5 - Mercedes Cortez (GTA Vice City)

Evidence suggests that Mercedes Cortez was supposed to be Tommy Vercetti's girlfriend (Image via Rockstar Games)

Mercedes Cortez already has a fairly prominent role within GTA Vice City, but cut dialogue suggests that she was supposed to be romantically involved with Tommy Vercetti.

While most theories tend to be based on inferences, this theory is grounded by real content that got axed.

If she was Tommy's girl, she likely would've had a more prominent role other than just being someone Tommy uses when it's convenient.

#4 - Tommy Vercetti (GTA San Andreas)

Some fans believe that Tommy Vercetti could've had a more prominent role in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

Tommy Vercetti is the main protagonist of GTA Vice City, so there's not much one can do to make him a more prominent character. However, some fans theorize that he could've had a more prominent role in GTA San Andreas, considering the fact that Ken Rosenberg's storyline is tied to him.

Tommy Vercetti is nowhere to be seen in GTA San Andreas. Ken Rosenberg references him a few times and is turned away by Tommy in "The Introduction." The fact that Ray Liotta was not on good terms with Rockstar Games at the time probably meant that Tommy Vercetti would not return to GTA San Andreas.

#3 - Lamar Davis (GTA 5)

Many fans theorized that Lamar Davis was going to replace Franklin in one of the GTA 5 endings (Image via Rockstar Games)

"Wow! Where did you hear that from? Imma keep it 1000 with you, originally there was gonna be a different story, with Lamar being deeper involved. However, I caught a case in real life that had me "tied up" for a few months and Rockstar had to move on, so the story became the one you see on GTA V. However, I am EXTREMELY thankful to Rockstar games for sticking with me through such a rough time and allowing me to continue my role as Lamar once I was available to work."

The above quote is taken directly from an AMA involving Lamar Davis's voice actor, Slink Johnson. Predictably, plenty of fans theorized that Lamar Davis was going to replace Franklin in one of the endings.

Considering the fact that two of the endings involve the other protagonists dying, it wouldn't be entirely farfetched to assume the same could've happened to Franklin back then.

#2 - Ryder (GTA San Andreas)

Ryder's diminished role in GTA San Andreas is understandable as his voice actor became unavailable. Still, many fans were disappointed to see his role as an antagonist overshadowed by practically every other villain in the game. Perhaps Ryder wasn't always meant to be a villain, so some fans speculate that he had a more prominent role back then.

If the above scenario is true, then he could've been a major ally for CJ after Big Smoke's betrayal. If Ryder was meant to be a villain, then he could've had more focus within the story.

#1 - Ling Shan (GTA Chinatown Wars)

Fans theorize that Ling Shan had a more prominent role in the beta version of GTA Chinatown Wars (Image via Rockstar Games)

For a character who only appears in two tutorial missions, Ling Shan has a lot of official art. The official art in which she features shows her in a myriad of costumes, which makes sense given that she was used in a lot of marketing strategies for GTA Chinatown Wars.

Typically, there is only one woman in a GTA game who gets a photo or two for the mandatory fan service quota, but having over four photos is quite a lot for such a non-prominent role (on par with other prominent characters like Big Smoke).

Some fans theorize that she had a more prominent role in the beta version of the game. However, there is no definitive proof other than the fact she has a lot of official artwork for an extremely minor character.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.