5 most iconic Tommy Vercetti moments from GTA Vice City

Tommy Vercetti is one of the most iconic protagonists in the GTA series.

Even if one doesn't like GTA Vice City's gameplay, it's hard to hate Tommy Vercetti for his character. He's ruthless, cool and gets what he wants through the events of GTA Vice City.

As Tommy Vercetti is the main protagonist of GTA Vice City, there are dozens of good moments to choose from for a list like this one. Just as Vice City evokes nostalgia among its players, this list will hopefully allow players to reminisce about Tommy Vercetti's nostalgic moments in GTA Vice City.

Tommy Vercetti's most memorable moments from GTA Vice City

#5 - Advertising the latest InterGlobal Film Studio's porno

Tommy Vercetti has a brilliant idea to promote the InterGlobal Film Studio's latest flick (Image via GTA Wiki)

Tommy Vercetti's various assets are an iconic part of GTA Vice City, but it's his dealings with the InterGlobal Film Studio that stand out from the rest.

Other than the obviously inappropriate imagery and sounds associated with the missions, Tommy Vercetti has a brilliant idea to promote their latest flick.

First, Tommy Vercetti flies a Dodo to drop flyers for easy advertising. It's unconventional, especially since these flyers would've likely been littered everywhere. After that, he uses a spotlight to show off an image of Candy Suxxx's breasts with "Suxxx" underneath them. It was the first time that something so lewd took place in a GTA game, although future GTA games would up the ante.

#4 - Stealing a tank

In one GTA Vice City mission, Tommy Vercetti has to steal a Rhino Tank for Cortez (Image via GTA Wiki)

Stealing a tank is a common activity that players do for fun in GTA. However, GTA Vice City has a mission ("Sir, Yes Sir!") where Tommy Vercetti has to steal a Rhino Tank for Cortez.

Cortez's missions are generally pretty fun, but what makes this mission a little more iconic is that Tommy is directly fighting off Vice City military personnel to do so.

Not only does Tommy need to acquire the Rhino Tank to deliver it to one of Cortez's men, but he also needs to do it within a time limit. Smart players might also purposefully store the Rhino Tank in one of their nearby garages and then fail the mission to keep it.

#3 - Bank heist

Tommy Vercetti successfully robs El Banco Corrupto Grande in one of the coolest GTA Vice City missions (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Job is an iconic mission in GTA Vice City, and Tommy Vercetti plays a large role in it. Unlike the rest of the members of the heist, Tommy Vercetti is a competent criminal who holds the entire heist on his back. With a Jason Vorhees-like mask on, Tommy Vercetti successfully robs El Banco Corrupto Grande in one of the coolest GTA Vice City missions.

Other than the fact that Tommy Vercetti makes a lot of money out of this mission, it's notable to mention that he replaced Hilary King as the getaway driver quite easily. When Hilary King dies before he can drive the crew away, Tommy just takes the wheel without looking back.

#2 - Taking over the Diaz Estate

Tommy Vercetti kills Vice City's most notorious drug kingpin (Image via GTA Wiki)

Richardo Diaz was Vice City's most notorious drug kingpin. However, once Tommy Vercetti kills him, the former Diaz Estate becomes the Vercetti Estate. It's a culmination of the first half of the game's events. It's an inevitable battle that the player knows will happen one day, especially since Richardo Diaz is borderline insane.

Drug trafficking isn't an easy business, so it's not surprising to see conflicts like this arise out of nothing. Diaz was responsible for the beginning actions in GTA Vice City, including the death of Victor Vance. Plus, it feels pretty cool to have Lance Vance by the player's side for this epic mission.

#1 - Killing Sonny and Lance Vance

"Keep Your Friends Close..." is arguably the most epic mission in GTA Vice City (Image via GTA Wiki)

Some GTA games have a memorable finale, and GTA Vice City is no different in this regard.

Sonny Forelli is the main antagonist of GTA Vice City, and he's no pushover. After putting up with Tommy's excuses, he eventually flies down to Vice City with a lot of men. While the meeting was supposed to be a simple exchange of cash, Sonny was already alerted that the money was counterfeit by Lance Vance.

"Keep Your Friends Close..." is arguably the most epic mission in GTA Vice City. It shows how Tommy Vercetti deals with traitors, and it isn't pretty.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.