5 underrated yet entertaining characters from GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is one of the most iconic video games of all time, with a character cast that many fans love to quote or look back at, fondly.

Some of these characters are bound to be overlooked in comparison to the usual big hitters like Big Smoke and CJ. After all, those types of characters have transcended GTA San Andreas in a way that these five characters haven't.

It doesn't mean that these five characters aren't entertaining, far from it actually. It just means that these five characters are often underappreciated, which in turn can make them feel quite underrated by the GTA San Andreas community.

Five underrated characters from GTA San Andreas

#5 - Ran Fa Li

Ran Fa Li, on the left (Image via GTA Wiki)

Ran Fa Li has one gimmick, and that's just grunting as his translator translates what he said. How the translator figures out what Ran is saying is a mystery, but Ran Fa Li is unquestionably an underrated character in GTA San Andreas given how little fans talk about him.

He's also an important character since he is one of the co-partners in the new Four Dragons Casino venture.

#4 - Officer Pulaski

Wherever Tenpenny is, Pulaski is likely to be right behind him (Image via GTA Wiki)

Frank Tenpenny's sycophant yes-man is entertaining in his own right. He mimics several of Officer Tenpenny's traits and behaviors, which in turn makes Pulaski fun to see whenever he's around.

He is despicable and is largely nothing more than Tenpenny's sidekick, but that's part of what makes him pretty underrated. He does have a few moments outside of the usual cop routine he's seen doing in GTA San Andreas. That includes asking CJ if he could be with his sister Kendl, moments before his death.

#3 - Ken Rosenberg

Ken Rosenberg, on the right (Image via RetroJackal)

Everybody's favorite lawyer from GTA Vice City is also quite entertaining in GTA San Andreas. He showed up in the Las Venturas storyline after he was disbarred as a lawyer. He's no longer on speaking terms with Tommy Vercetti, even after he went to rehab for his drug addiction.

"This is so exciting, Tommy! It's just like old times."

He later helps CJ out in Las Venturas as he's caught up in the whole Leone, Forelli, and Sindacco troubles there. He's still the good Ken Rosenberg of yesteryear, which helps cement him as an entertaining character some GTA San Andreas fans love.

#2 - Wu Zi Mu

Wu Zi Mu is a blind character blessed with extraordinary luck. He can compete in car races and play video games just fine, even though most blind people would be unable to do half of that normally.

Still, he's a trusted ally of CJ with a few comical moments that endear him toward the GTA San Andreas playerbase. He might not be one of the first characters fans think about when they relive their GTA San Andreas memories. Nevertheless, he's a solid character that helps elevate the overall game when he shows up.

#1 - The Truth

Conspiracy nuts often ramble about some nonsense, with a character like The Truth being one of the more likable portrayals of such a character. He's an anti-government character who is involved in some of the most ridiculous missions in the game (such as stealing a jetpack from Area 69).

That alone would make most characters memorable, but The Truth does even more to stand out. He has excellent chemistry with CJ, which makes practically every moment he's in easily memorable. Likewise, the scenes where he mocks CJ for being too fat are pretty amusing.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

