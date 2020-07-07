GTA: San Andreas Full Character List

GTA: San Andreas arguably has the most colourful cast of characters in the GTA franchise.

Here is the full list of characters in GTA: San Andreas.

GTA San Andreas has a host of colourful characters

GTA: San Andreas is fondly remembered by fans of the GTA franchise. The game has its own devoted user base that considers it the best game in the series.

The success of GTA games has been a result of a variety of elements including the interesting open world, the vehicles and the freedom afforded to the player. However, the heart of every GTA game has always been the characters.

GTA San Andreas Full Character List

Protagonist: Carl Johnson

Carl Johnson

The protagonist of GTA: San Andreas, affectionately called CJ, is one of the most beloved characters in the GTA series. He is a former gang member who returns to his hometown, only to see his friends and family under heavy fire from all sides.

Antagonist: Officer Frank Tenpenny

Frank Tenpenny

The primary antagonist of GTA: San Andreas is Officer Frank Tenpenny. The character is voiced by Samuel L. Jackson and is possibly the greatest villain in the GTA franchise.

Major Characters in GTA: San Andreas

#1 Melvin Harris AKA Big Smoke

Big Smoke

#2 Sean Johnson AKA Sweet

Sweet

#3 Lance Wilson AKA Ryder

Ryder

#4 Cesar Vialpando

Cesar Vialpando

#5 Catalina

Catalina

#6 The Truth

The Truth

#7 Mike Toreno

Mike Toreno

#8 Wu Zi Mu

Wu Zi Mu

#9 Madd Dogg

Madd Dogg

Supporting Characters

Eddie Pulaski

Jimmy Hernandez

Kendl Johnson

Zero

Jizzy B.

T-Bone Mendez

Guppy

Kent Paul

Ken Rosenberg

Salvatore Leone

Jeffrey Cross AKA OG Loc

GTA: San Andreas is simply one of the greatest games ever made and players love to revisit this classic from time to time to spend time with its wonderful characters.