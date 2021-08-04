5 infamous quotes that GTA fans hate hearing

There are some quotes that GTA fans hate hearing ad nauseam.

If a player can skip hearing the quote, they'll gladly do so. Unfortunately, not all quotes are skippable. Sometimes, a GTA fan has to put up with hearing it and knowing what it represents.

Quotes of all types are eligible for a list like this one. The ones chosen for this list will stem from either notoriously frustrating missions, annoying game features, or are shown in trailers one too many times.

Five infamous quotes that GTA fans dread hearing

5) "I got a problem and I reckon you could help me with it."

It's certainly a problem for some players (Image via GTA Wiki)

Thankfully, this quote is in a cut-scene so it's easy to skip. Still, it's a line that haunts some players given its association with the mission, Demolition Man. Avery Carrington wasn't kidding when he said he had a problem.

Sadly, many players struggled to help him with it on their first attempt. This quote happens early on in the cut-scene, so players have to skip the cut-scene early on to hear this daunting quote.

4) "Launch the Red Baron!"

Supply Lines... is one of the most detestable missions in GTA San Andreas. It's usually near the top for most players as far as hated GTA San Andreas missions go. Fortunately, it's only an optional mission, so players don't have to beat it (or hear this quote, for that matter).

Still, plenty of GTA San Andreas players will want to complete this mission. "Launch the Red Baron!" is heard when they gain access to CJ, so they can't skip this like they could with the previous quote.

3) "Niko, it's Roman. Let's go bowling."

One of the more disliked aspects about GTA 4 was how often Niko's friends would call him to hang out. The most infamous example of this can be found with Roman Bellic and his insistence on bowling.

He can even call Niko on missions, which the latter usually responds in a way that is appropriate for the situation. Roman is the first friend Niko can have in GTA 4 (and it happens early in the game), so it's a quote that most GTA 4 players will hear.

2) “All we had to do, was follow the damn train, CJ!”

Wrong Side of the Tracks is an infamous mission for a majority of casual GTA San Andreas players. The average player won't know the optimal strategy to complete this mission on their first playthrough, which means they will likely hear this quote several times.

Part of the reason some GTA fans hate hearing it is the way Big Smoke says it. Even if the player follows the train, it doesn't mean that Big Smoke will be able to hit all of the targets.

So by insinuating that all they had to do was follow the train, Big Smoke puts the entire the blame on CJ for messing up.

1) "Why did I move here? I guess it was the weather."

This quote is practically synonymous with GTA 5 being ported one too many times for some fans. It's the most successful game in the series by a longshot, but it's understandable why some GTA fans hate hearing it. The trailer opens up with this quote, and it's used in practically every English official trailer for GTA 5.

The video above has 75K likes to 224K dislikes, with some fans even mocking the quote. YouTuber Ian McBest summarized it as "Why am I watching this again? I guess is the frustration." (The latter sentence isn't grammatically correct, but the sentiment is easy to relate to).

It was a good quote the first time GTA fans heard it, but now some fans associate it with GTA 6 never arriving and Rockstar Games milking GTA 5 for all its worth.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul