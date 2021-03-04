GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X won't be a "simple port": Take-Two CEO

GTA 5 has already cemented itself as a cult classic in the world of gaming, as it readies itself for re-release on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Fans have been dragging Rockstar Games through the ringer on social media, for giving players the same repackaged game for nearly an entire decade. Take-Two Interactive's (Rockstar Games' parent company) CEO Strauss Zelnick shed some light on the matter.

Also read: GTA Online Weekly Update 3/4: Bravado Verlierer, Stockpile, and more

Take Two CEO speaks about why GTA 5 on PS5 won't be just a "simple port"

Video Games Chronicles recently transcribed the words of Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, where he spoke about whether remasters will become a bigger priority for the company in the future.

“I’m not sure there’ll be a bigger part of the strategy. Remastering has always been a part of the strategy. We’ve done differently than the competition – we don’t just port titles over, we actually take the time to do the very best job we can making the title different for the new release, for the new technology that we’re launching it on."

He went on to state that they take their time to "improve the technology, upgrade the visuals, and make performance enhancements." This is what set their remasters apart and helped them fare better against their rivals.

Advertisement

When asked about GTA 5's upcoming remaster on PS5, he had the following to say:

"I’m confident that Rockstar is going to deliver just a great experience, but you can’t do that if you’re just doing a simple port"

The statement is backed up by the timeline of events, as GTA 5 wasn't released for PS5 when the console launched, meaning that Rockstar Games is taking it's time to polish and release the game for the third time. Only this time, with something extra to offer.

Also read: Top 5 most useful vehicles in GTA Online in 2021