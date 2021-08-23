5 funniest moments from the GTA Vice City story

GTA Vice City is one of the most exciting games of all time. Players love to drive around the streets of Vice City even today, as the beautiful aesthetic that the game painted into the player's hearts will live on forever.

Tommy Vercetti's story is something that every gamer will remember throughout their lifetime. With many amazing new features added to the series in GTA Vice City, the game had its serious and comic moments.

Although it is almost two decades old, players still remember the story and most anecdotes even today. GTA Vice City is probably many users' first GTA game, and what better introduction to the series than one of the most successful games of the time.

Within the serious game where Tommy is out for revenge and killing people, the story has a few funny moments too.

Five hilarious GTA Vice City story moments

5) Stunt boat challenge

In this mission, Tommy meets Umberto for the first time. The latter starts with being hostile, asking Tommy:

"You think you can play stupid with me?"

Tommy very coolly replies:

"No, I think you're playing plenty stupid enough for both of us."

Tommy's sly comments usually crack people up, and his interactions with Umberto are a perfect example.

4) Trojan Voodoo

In the cut scene for this GTA Vice City mission, Umberto starts talking to two ladies having coffee at his cafe. He begins by telling them how he would kill a Haitian and then make love like a man.

After this, Umberto starts making vulgar movements in front of them, which the women find him repulsive, throwing coffee on his nether regions and leaving. This sudden and random interaction where Umberto gets coffee thrown on himself is hilarious no matter how many times players see it.

3) Candy Suxxx

Tommy meets Steve Scott in the cut scene for the mission "Martha's Mug Shot" in GTA Vice City. Here, Candy Suxxx is in the middle of a p***ographic shoot, and the moaning sounds of her and the male actor are amusing.

It gets funnier when Tommy asks her a question, and all Candy says is "Oh yeah" in a seductive voice over and over. Tommy had to then ask if she was talking to him or just doing her acting.

4) Boomshine Saigon

Phil is a character who is always drunk in GTA Vice City. Weirdly, he is someone who loves explosives too.

In the cut scene of the mission "Boomshine Saigon," Phil is too drunk and tries to show Tommy a bomb he was working on. Right before the former loses a limb, he takes Tommy behind a wooden box and tries to detonate the bomb he just made.

The way Tommy ducks every time Phil presses the detonate button is a hilarious sight to watch, and if that is not funny enough, the explosive detonates when Phil goes back and holds it, causing him to lose his arm.

5) Final Cut Scene

The final mission of GTA Vice City can be called badass, if nothing else. Tommy understands that Lance has betrayed him and goes into a frenzy and ends up killing all his enemies.

In the last cut scene, the game shows Tommy and Rosenberg having a conversation about owning the whole city, and the latter being goofy while also being scared of Tommy is a sight to watch.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer