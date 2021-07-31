5 NPCs from the GTA series who stand out from the crowd

The GTA series has a rich history of memorable NPCs that can easily grab the player's attention every time they show up.

NPCs are essentially characters the player doesn't control. It's a broad term in a franchise as massive as the GTA series, but the cream of the crop will stand out. Sometimes, the character has a memorable appearance that makes them hard to forget. At other times, they're just an entertaining character some players love to see.

Predictably, these characters aren't nameless goons or generic villains who share a model with regular pedestrians. Of course, it should also go without saying that the GTA series has far more than just five memorable NPCs. What makes these five stand out from the rest is that they're not just memorable; they're iconic.

Five NPCS that stand out within the GTA series

5) Candy Suxxx

Candy Suxxx stand out, often for the wrong reasons (Image via Pinterest)

Nobody remembers Candy Suxxx for her personality. Rather, it's her appearance that makes her stand out when the player sees her for the first time in GTA Vice City. Women don't get too much focus in the GTA series, so the few who do get some tend to stand out, anyway.

Her questionable attire and profession make her a memorable character, and she's even referenced in later GTA games. She's braindead simple, but she's a believable character given her role.

4) Roman Bellic

Roman Bellic is present throughout all of GTA 4's story (Image via Rockstar Games)

Roman Bellic is one of the most important NPCs in GTA 4. He's a lovable oaf full of problems, but he's also the cousin of Niko Bellic, the protagonist of GTA 4. Hence, he's seen often, and his funny mannerisms make him a hard character to forget.

Whether GTA fans love him or hate him, it's hard to deny that he's not a memorable character. Fans of the former camp will say that he's written well, and plays a crucial role in making GTA 4's story all the more remarkable.

Whereas fans of the latter will say that he stands out for being annoying, especially with his bowling fascination.

3) Lamar Davis

Franklin's loud-mouthed friend dominates many of the scenes he's in. Like with Roman, some GTA fans might find him annoying. However, there's also a fair share of GTA 5 fans who enjoy Lamar's antics and find him to be an entertaining character.

He's hard not to notice whenever he shows up. He even plays a small role in GTA Online, further cementing his role as a character that stands out. He's not boring like Gerald, either.

2) Brucie Kibbutz

Brucie Kibbutz is a loudmouth ally of Niko's (Image via Rockstar Games)

An often shirtless jock who boasts as loudly and frequently as Brucie is an easy character to notice in a crowd. Like with the previous two characters, he can border on annoying for some players.

However, his machismo lifestyle is far less subdued than those two. He's over-the-top in his antics, which stands out especially in a serious game like GTA 4. A character like Brucie is less prominent in other games like GTA Online for this simple reason.

1) Big Smoke

It's hard to think of a more memorable NPC than Big Smoke. Other than being chubby (which isn't too common of a trait in the GTA universe), Big Smoke is a funny character. He often says something memorable every time he appears, which makes him one of the iconic GTA characters in general.

His shocking betrayal is revealed in the Green Sabre mission, which further makes his character stand out more. Usually, GTA antagonists are predictable, but Big Smoke's nature is more subdued to unsuspecting players.

Plus, his memes make him more iconic than the rest of the characters on this list.

