Top 5 most influential female characters in the GTA series

The GTA series has frequently been criticized for an apparent lack of strong female characters who influence the games' narratives.

While the casual observer may assume so, most GTA gamers know that is not the case. Sure, there are no playable female characters since the series is influenced by the real-life underworld and crime thrillers.

Although the gameplay is occasionally over-the-top, Rockstar Games hasn't gone so far as to make the games more fantastical than realistic. Some competitors, such as the Saints Row series, are already well-established in this category, so the contrast is almost essential.

Yet, it would be wrong to say that the GTA series does not have influential female characters. This list includes a few such characters who leave a lasting impression and significantly impact the storyline.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

Five female characters from the GTA franchise who left quite an impact

1) Catalina

GTA 3 was a genre-defining game in the GTA series not just due to the transition to 3D but also because of the introduction of an entirely new universe, which subsequent games would follow up. The game was very cinematic, with a unique narrative and prominent female characters.

Catalina, the main antagonist, was one of these, and she possessed all the characteristics of a despised villain. She returned in the prequel, GTA San Andreas, where she was portrayed as a caricature of a psychotic misandrist.

She was incredibly proficient at criminal acts, planning and carrying out successful robberies and ascending to become the Colombian cartel's leader.

2) Asuka Kasen

Asuka Kasen is one of the most powerful characters in GTA 3. Along with her brother Kenji, the Kasen siblings run the Liberty City Yakuza, a major criminal faction in the city.

She also appears in GTA Advance, which is set a year before GTA 3. Although short-lived, Asuka is one of the few female characters in GTA who are at the top of the underworld.

Asuka, like Catalina, is portrayed as a sadomasochist, although she resembles a stereotypical femme fatale rather than a caricature.

3) Auntie Poulet

Despite being an overweight older woman, Auntie Poulet is perhaps the most intimidating character in GTA Vice City. The Haitian matriarch runs her gang from a tiny, unassuming shack and utilizes voodoo against her enemies.

She uses hypnotizing voodoo potions to make Tommy work for the Haitians. Under the effect of these potions, he fights against the Cubans but remembers nothing when the effect wears off.

4) Kendl Johnson

Carl can get associated with various women in GTA San Andreas, but his sister Kendl is the most significant woman in his life.

She serves as a foil to the hot-headed and impulsive Johnson brothers because she is rational and practical. Kendl is also the brains of the Johnson family, and she took over as matriarch after their mother died.

Kendl frequently comes across as bossy and business-like, especially when Carl and Cesar grow lazy and complacent. As a result, Carl entrusted the management of the Doherty garage to her.

5) Amanda De Santa

Although GTA 5 has three playable protagonists, each with their personalities and backstories, Michael is clearly the central figure of the storyline. How he gets back to his life of crime and begins the story of GTA 5 is linked to Amanda.

Apart from being a major catalyst for the story, Amanda, being Michael's wife, plays a significant part in the storyline. Both fail as parents, with Amanda either having affairs or squandering money on expensive goods.

