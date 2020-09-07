GTA 6: 5 ways Rockstar could bring Tommy Vercetti back to the series

The next entry in the GTA franchise is bound to break several records as well as stand to gain massive critical acclaim. Rockstar has been able to up their game with each of their releases, Red Dead Redemption 2 being a landmark achievement in storytelling in games.

Rockstar has maintained a level of consistency that is rarely seen in the Triple-A games space, and the GTA franchise's success is a testament to the fact. Rockstar has been able to craft iconic characters in the GTA franchise with each game, but few have had the popularity of Tommy Vercetti.

The Italian gangster was one of the many reasons why fans loved GTA Vice City. His ruthless rise to the top of organized crime in Vice City endeared him to the fans, and the character oozed "cool" from the get-go.

Here we look at five potential ways Rockstar could bring back Tommy Vercetti to the GTA franchise. With rumours suggesting heavily that the game will be set in Vice City in the 80s, there is a strong possibility of him being a presence in the game.

Five potential ways Rockstar can bring back Tommy for GTA VI

Needless to say, Tommy needs to be played yet again by Ray Liotta, whose performance was nothing short of iconic in the first game. The veteran actor was one of the biggest reasons why the character was inherently cool from the start.

1) The Main Villain

(image credits: comicvine)

The gaming community, and fans of storytelling in general, love when a character takes a turn over to the dark side. However, Tommy wasn't too much of a good guy, to begin with, he was simply the bad guy we just played as.

Tommy could just as quickly be the primary antagonist of the next GTA game, with the player having to go up against him post his takeover of Vice City. This would mean having a villain in the game that players actually care about, and one that is thematically consistent with his Scarface-like rise to the top.

Advertisement

The possibility of Ray Liotta getting to play the menacing villain as he has many times in the past is too good for Rockstar to pass upon.

2) Mentor to the protagonist

(image credits: free press journal)

While players would just as easily prefer Tommy being the primary villain, having him by their side is a win-win. The protagonist could even be a protege of Tommy's, and one who helps him maintain his dominance over Vice City.

He could serve as the player's biggest ally and show them the ropes. While Tommy isn't necessarily the nicest guy around, he could be turning over a new leaf by helping out budding criminals,

The violent and fierce Tommy turning into a wise Don Corleone-style mentor is an excellent opportunity for Rockstar.

3) GTA Online Character/Contact

(image credits: the telegraph)

While the GTA franchise doesn't see usually see characters making a comeback outside of cameos, GTA Online has seen a lot in the way of comebacks. Characters like Tony Prince have made a successful comeback to the franchise.

Tommy could also make a return to the franchise as a Contact in GTA VI's version of Online and help out the protagonist by providing various missions. His inclusion would no doubt tempt players to try out Online.

4) Intro Cameo

(image credits: entertainment weekly)

While Rockstar should certainly give Tommy the grand treatment and allow players to bask in his glory once again, they could also go down the other less glorious route. In a bid to subvert expectations, Rockstar could give Tommy the Johnny Klebitz treatment and kill him off right in the start of the game.

This wouldn't endear the protagonist in a big way to the audience, but at least help make a statement. Perhaps the main antagonist of the gaming killing Tommy would provide players with much-needed animosity towards the villain.

This would be an ambitious move by Rockstar, but one that seems highly unlikely as moves like that can really divide the fanbase.

5) Playable character for some missions

(image credits: the rake)

Rockstar hasn't ever really got back to the well to let players play as characters they have previously before. However, much like Jack Marston and John Marston in the Red Dead Redemption series, players could perhaps take control of Tommy at some point in the story.

This would allow players to revel in all the nostalgia of Vice City as Tommy Vercetti for maximum effect. This would surely be one of the most significant selling points of the game and a move that will surely be appreciated by the GTA fanbase.