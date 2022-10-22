One fan’s GTA San Andreas 2 Unreal Engine 5 project is a nostalgic tribute to the past

Somebody made an impressive GTA San Andreas 2 short film using Unreal Engine 5, and it's bound to invoke nostalgia for anybody who played the game. The original GTA San Andreas was - and still is, to some people - the best Grand Theft Auto game ever made.

Naturally, some players who've played the game would remember the good times they've had with it. The game is still widely talked about online, not to mention that the title still has active mod support and various fan projects.

This article will highlight one fan project in particular: GTA San Andreas 2.

Check out the Unreal Engine 5 Short Film: GTA San Andreas 2

GTA San Andreas 2 is a minute and 58 seconds long. Yet, that's long enough to make some people emotional, especially when one browses through the comments on that YouTube video. This short film was produced by TeaserPlay, who has created some tremendous Unreal Engine 5 works related to this franchise in the past.

The video starts off with TeaserPlay's logo before viewers see a plane flying overhead with a 2022 date marked in the top left. Keep in mind that CJ's game canonly took place in 1992, meaning that this short film is happening 30 years later.

Fans eventually see an old CJ just chilling while some melancholic music plays. He gets into a taxi and starts remembering some good ole times, even as the world around him has changed.

Some old clips are played with a grainy filter (Image via TeaserPlay, Rockstar Games)

These old memories would include cutscenes from the original game with the default graphics. CJ shakes his head disapprovingly after remembering some classic banter with Ryder and Big Smoke before he finally makes it to Grove Street.

For many gamers, this cul-de-sac is one of the most iconic locations in video game history. TeaserPlay uses Unreal Engine 5 to great effect here, especially since some of the homes here look really worn-down and old.

CJ, before he enters his old home (Image via TeaserPlay)

CJ reminisces about his old Grove Street friends and then enters the classic Johnson House. It is touching to see him revisit such an important place, especially since this is 30 years later, and CJ most certainly has better homes by then.

The screen eventually fades to black, so who knows what CJ does from there. Nonetheless, the overall reception to GTA San Andreas 2 was overwhelmingly positive, with many commenters talking about nostalgia and other emotions.

The legacy of GTA San Andreas

A screenshot from the old game (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas 2 is one of many great tributes to this iconic game. This 2004 title is truly a timeless classic that will continue to entertain gamers around the world for years to come. On a related note, many are still eagerly awaiting news on the official VR port to the Oculus Quest 2.

Sadly, there is no news on that project from either Rockstar Games or Meta. Still, the original game is a ton of fun to play through, and it's easily aged the best out of the classic PS2 Grand Theft Auto games.

