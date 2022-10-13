Zuckerberg unveils the Meta Quest Pro, but still no sign of GTA San Andreas VR

The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto (GTA) San Andreas VR port was seen when Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the Meta Quest Pro on October 11 of this year. The GTA San Andreas VR was first announced for the Oculus Quest 2 on October 28, 2021, but nothing has been officially revealed to the public in almost a year.

While the news might sound disappointing to some gamers, the new Quest Pro is still bound to impress others. Unlike the Oculus Quest 2, the Quest Pro is a high-end VR set priced at $1,499. For comparison, the Oculus Quest 2 only costs either $399.99 or $499.99, depending on the model.

The Quest Pro makes its debut, but there is no news on GTA San Andreas VR

Meta @Meta



Available 10.25. Pre-order today at Meet @MetaQuestVR Pro. Built to expand the possibilities of virtual and mixed reality — and get you closer to feeling like you're together in person, no matter where you are in the world.Available 10.25. Pre-order today at meta.com Meet @MetaQuestVR Pro. Built to expand the possibilities of virtual and mixed reality — and get you closer to feeling like you're together in person, no matter where you are in the world.Available 10.25. Pre-order today at meta.com https://t.co/8nMyYgtNij

The above Tweet contains a trailer for the new Meta Quest Pro, with the most important aspect of it being the release date. The new VR headset will be available on October 25, although gamers can pre-order it.

The Tweet also contains a hyperlink to Meta's official website. If players click on it, they can find the Meta Quest Pro and find various details about it, including its hefty price tag.

How the pre-order screen looks like (Image via Meta)

Given its high price, some gamers might be curious to know what the Meta Quest Pro offers over some of its much cheaper predecessors. Some of the advertised features include:

High-resolution mixed reality

Collaborate with others in mixed reality

Reality passthrough

The new lens has an interesting passage worth looking at in more depth:

"We slimmed down the optical stack by over 40% compared to Quest 2 using our innovative patented pancake lens and optics technology, which works by folding light inside the optical module. Delivering 75% greater contrast with 1.3x larger color gamut, colors are more vibrant. Combine this with local dimming and quantum dot technology and it all adds up to one thing – VR that is more engaging."

Besides that, the Meta Quest Pro uses next-level hardware and is a general upgrade over the older VR headsets. There has been no announcement of whether GTA San Andreas VR will be available on this system or not.

The original announcement for GTA San Andreas VR

The original announcement wasn't a normal gameplay trailer. Instead, it was just Zuckerberg talking about how great the original game was and how GTA San Andreas VR will be on the Oculus Quest 2.

No gameplay or other crucial details were revealed. Keep in mind that this initial announcement was made on October 28, 2021. Rockstar Games and Meta haven't unveiled anything new about the VR project almost a year on.

Unofficial VR mods exist for this classic title, but not everybody likes to use them. Gamers who prefer official ports will have to wait much longer to play GTA San Andreas VR on the Oculus Quest 2.

GTA News 🔴 RockstarINTEL.com @GTAonlineNews



It has been almost a year since we last about it.



rockstarintel.com/gta-san-andrea… GTA: San Andreas VR did not show up at the Meta Connect 2022 keynote.It has been almost a year since we last about it. GTA: San Andreas VR did not show up at the Meta Connect 2022 keynote.It has been almost a year since we last about it.rockstarintel.com/gta-san-andrea…

PonBalloon 🏳️‍⚧️ @Ponballoon im going off about VR but this is one of my biggest passions. It sucks because the only company innovating regardless of cash return is Meta/Oculus



Still where is my GTA San Andreas VR update? im going off about VR but this is one of my biggest passions. It sucks because the only company innovating regardless of cash return is Meta/Oculus Still where is my GTA San Andreas VR update?

Daniel Fearon @Sven_Viking @Therealpeterden @hmltn @UploadVR Iron Man from Sony and a new IP from the Saints & Sinners devs with no details. No mention of GTA: San Andreas VR (cancelled?) @Therealpeterden @hmltn @UploadVR Iron Man from Sony and a new IP from the Saints & Sinners devs with no details. No mention of GTA: San Andreas VR (cancelled?)

The lack of updates related to the title is understandably disappointing for some gamers. Some players might worry that the project was canceled, but it's worth mentioning that there are no credible stories currently supporting that notion.

People who want to play GTA San Andreas VR are going to have to wait much longer for some more substantial news.

