5 best VR headsets in 2022 (and 5 things to keep in mind while buying one)

VR (virtual reality) gaming is still not at its peak, and VR headsets have a huge potential to usher in the future of gaming. Right now, there are not a lot of VR headsets in the market that do everything right, including comfort, ease of use, quality, latency, resolution, controls, and compatibility. However, some of them tick a lot of boxes and are worth investing in.

Many VR games on the market simply cannot be experienced without a virtual reality headset. The list includes games like Half-Life: Alyx, Pistol Whip, Tetris Effect, and Pavlov. Moreover, many PC games can also be experienced in virtual reality. However, players should ensure that their PC is strong enough to run virtual reality games at a high resolution and refresh rate to avoid an unsatisfying gaming experience.

Top VR headsets that are comfortable and the least nauseating

1) Sony PlayStation VR - $299

The Sony PlayStation VR (Image via Sony)

Although the PSVR is quite old and came out in 2016, it has technology that still stacks up against today's virtual reality headsets with motion controllers and exceptional specifications. It comprises an OLED display with a resolution of 980 x 1080, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a FOV of 100 degrees. It works with both PS4 and PS5, but users could instead wait for the next generation of PSVR, which is expected to be released in early 2023.

2) Meta Quest 2 - $399.99

The Meta Quest 2 (Image via Amazon)

Previously known as the Oculus Quest 2, the Meta Quest 2 has one of the best specifications and is comparatively affordable. With a resolution of 3664 x 1920, a refresh rate of 120Hz, a FOV of 100 degrees, and an LCD screen, it is a great option that is also comfortable and easy to use with the Oculus Touch controllers.

3) HP Reverb G2 Kit - $599

The HP Reverb G2 (Image via Amazon)

The HP Reverb G2 is an exceptional virtual reality headset that has good specifications and is easy to set up. The display is an LCD with a resolution of 4320 x 2160, a refresh rate of 90Hz, and a FOV of 114 degrees. With such a high-resolution display, users will need a powerful GPU that can handle games and push frame rates to 90Hz to make the most of it.

4) Valve Index Kit - $999

The Valve Index Kit (Image via Steam)

Steam has manufactured a top-of-the-line virtual reality headset that has the best specifications and is super comfortable. It has an AMOLED display, a resolution of 2880 x 1600, a refresh rate of 120Hz (with an experimental 144Hz), and a FOV of 130 degrees. It comes with Index controllers that are grippy and accurate. The controllers also have finger tracking, which is a feature not found in other headsets.

5) HTC Vive Pro 2 Kit - $1,399

The HTC Vive Pro 2 (Image via Amazon)

The HTC Vive Pro 2 is a VR headset that does everything right and has the specifications to support it. The display is LCD with a resolution of 4896 x 2448, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a FOV of 120 degrees. No other headset has such high specifications, precise tracking, and in-depth customization in the HTC's setup app. Although users will have to pay a premium for the kit, it is a great long-term investment with features that justify the price.

Things to consider before purchasing a VR headset

1) Field of view: The FOV of the headset refers to the amount of the environment visible to the user, and in VR games, it determines the amount of game world that is visible. A higher FOV immerses the user more and improves the gaming experience.

2) Latency: A low latency should be given the highest priority in a VR headset Latency determines the delay between an input (either from a controller or the movements made by the user) and the response. A high latency can cause nausea and ruin the entire experience.

3) Resolution: A high resolution is important in VR headsets because the screen is close to the user's eyes. Jagged lines and pixels will be clearly visible when the headset has a low-resolution display.

4) Refresh rate: Similar to latency, the number of images the VR headset can display per second is measured in Hertz. A low refresh rate is nauseating and can cause stuttering and freezing, which does not equate to a satisfying virtual reality experience.

5) Inside-out tracking: With inside-out tracking, external sensors are not needed because the VR headset can keep track of both itself and the controllers. A system is used to track the user's movements in virtual reality that originates in the headset, as opposed to outside-in tracking that uses external sensors for tracking.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

