5 best VR headsets for metaverse in 2022 

When VR technology first saw the proverbial light of day with mainstream VR headsets such as the Oculus Rift and HTC VIVE, people were highly skeptical of the technology. Major publications called it a fad. In fact, some even compared it to 3D TVs.

The initial bunch of a few VR headsets was commercial failures. Companies like HTC blamed it on the lack of availability of good VR content. The sales dwindled further, and the VR industry was left paralyzed. Fortunately, thanks to a renewed focus on the development of VR content, the industry has finally caught on.

In 2022, there are many options to choose from, and with metaverse slowly establishing its presence, it's a good time to get into VR gaming. This article will list the five best VR headsets you can buy for your metaverse adventures.

Top 5 VR headsets for metaverse

1) Meta Quest 2 (previously known as Oculus Quest 2) - $299 to $399

Like its predecessor, Quest 2 doesn't require a PC to function. You may still connect to your PC optionally. The headset features a resolution of 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye and newly redesigned controllers that sit better in the average hands.

The headset has been criticized for requiring people to log in with a Facebook account, but with everything considered, what company wouldn't expect the same? Quality-of-life features such as Air Link have allowed for games to be streamed from a PC over Wi-Fi.

Quest 2 enjoys a vast catalog of games, with a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz, and enjoys being the default VR headset for many. A strong recommendation for $299.

2) HP Reverb G2 - $599

marco_vazquez @marco_vazquez #hardware | Probably I’m biased. But this is one of the best #vrheadset you could get and it’s below $600. The #HPReverbG2 V2 fixed the annoying issues we had for tracking. Still waiting for the option to use with the VR backpack 🙄 #hardware | Probably I’m biased. But this is one of the best #vrheadset you could get and it’s below $600. The #HPReverbG2 V2 fixed the annoying issues we had for tracking. Still waiting for the option to use with the VR backpack 🙄 https://t.co/kMmlVlYJdF

People who are on the lookout for lightweight VR headsets should look no further than the HP Reverb G2. The headset remains comfortable for prolonged use, thanks to its 0.55 kg weight. The system comes with a 6m cable to connect to the desktop, two motion controllers, a USB-C to A adapter, a display port to the mini-display port adapter, and a power adapter.

Per eye resolution stands at 2160 x 2160, which is quite commendable. As a result, users are presented with ultra-sharp visuals that don't strain the eyes. Despite being new to the VR space, HP has introduced a well-rounded product to the market.

3) Pimax Vision 5K Super - $749

Michigari ＠VRのワールド作る人 @Michigari #VRChat



HTC Vive ProとPimax 5K SUPERの視野角の比較

Comparison of viewing angle between HTC Vive Pro and Pimax Vision 5K SUPER.



Vive Pro : Michigari @MichigariArch

Pimax : ねむねこ HTC Vive ProとPimax 5K SUPERの視野角の比較Comparison of viewing angle between HTC Vive Pro and Pimax Vision 5K SUPER.Vive Pro : Michigari @MichigariArchPimax : ねむねこ @_n6n5_ #VRChatHTC Vive ProとPimax 5K SUPERの視野角の比較Comparison of viewing angle between HTC Vive Pro and Pimax Vision 5K SUPER.Vive Pro : Michigari @MichigariArchPimax : ねむねこ @_n6n5_ https://t.co/kEDBD6FLKq

A 200-degree field of view and support for up to 180 Hz refresh rate are the highlights of the Vision 5K Super. Most consumer-grade VR headsets haven't been able to provide similar value. A higher refresh rate and a wider FOV really translate to an outstanding VR experience.

People have reported a few bugs when paired with AMD GPUs, but these minor annoyances shouldn't be a dealbreaker. Connecting to your PC is a plug-and-play experience. Just download the support software, connect the headset to your PC, pair the controllers and start playing your favorite VR title.

4) HTC VIVE Pro 2 - $799.00

HTC VIVE @htcvive

No worries, we are here to help!



blog.vive.com/us/2022/05/06/… There are more than 1,600+ games on #VIVEPORT in 2022, so it can be hard to make up your mind on what you want to play.No worries, we are here to help! There are more than 1,600+ games on #VIVEPORT in 2022, so it can be hard to make up your mind on what you want to play.No worries, we are here to help!blog.vive.com/us/2022/05/06/… https://t.co/kkNgb7cVSA

HTC markets this product as a tool for professional gamers, and it is rightly so, thanks to a 5K base resolution that translates to 2440 x 2440 per eye. The super easy to set-up nature of the product is also enticing. It also features sub-millimeter head tracking for an organic experience while wearing the headset.

Quality-of-life features like a volume rocker being present on the backside of the headset, a long cable for flexibility, and support for Steam VR make the HTC VIVE Pro 2 an interesting option to consider if you are in the market for top-of-the-line VR headsets. Expect to shell out anywhere between $1400-1500 for the necessary accessories and the main unit.

5) Valve Index - $999

SP4CΞ @sp4ce Finally some time to play with my Valve Index! #VR Finally some time to play with my Valve Index! #VR https://t.co/wM02rkdWQa

After giving up on the collaboration with HTC VIVE, Valve had a trick up its sleeve in the form of the Valve Index. It features 1440x1600 resolution per eye, albeit with an LCD display. Valve justifies this decision by saying that LCD displays provide 50% more sub-pixels than OLEDs.

The refresh rate is a class-leading 120 Hz with support for a 144 Hz experimental mode. This translates to smoother gameplay and less eye strain for comfortable VR gaming sessions. The product is built to last with high-quality cables and peripherals.

VR is here to stay

In 2014, Facebook acquired Oculus VR for $2 billion. The seeds for the metaverse were planted. Facebook's strategically hired big names like Hugo Barra (then Xiaomi VP) paid off when Oculus launched the Quest, a standalone VR device that did not require a PC to be connected to function.

Sony has already entered the VR space with Project Morpheus, a VR system designed for the PS4 console, and is on the verge of launching VR 2 for the PS5. The influx of great content for all the major platforms is evident. Things are finally starting to look good for the industry. Metaverse awaits.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

