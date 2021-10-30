5 best VR games to play on Oculus Quest 2 till GTA San Andreas comes out

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is coming out on November 11, 2021, and many players are waiting patiently for the release. While players wait for GTA San Andreas, there are games that players can enjoy playing on the Oculus Quest 2.

The Oculus Quest 2 is a Virtual Reality gaming device that is one of the most well-known in the VR industry. The Oculus Quest 2 has a list of games that players can enjoy in VR.

Here is a list of the top 5 VR games that players can play on the Oculus Quest 2 while waiting for GTA San Andreas to be released.

Top 5 VR games to play on Oculus Quest 2 till GTA San Andreas comes out

5) The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners was developed and published by Skydance Interactive. This is the first AAA single-player game for the Oculus Quest. The game has a lengthy campaign in a realistic environment.

For the first time, players can enjoy The Walking Dead in a VR setting, and this can be a fun way to pass the time while waiting for GTA San Andreas.

4) Beat Saber

Beat Saber is a VR rhythm game developed and published by Czech game developer Beat Games. The game is held in a surrealistic neon environment and players need to slice blocks to the beat with a pair of blue and red sabers.

The game had become quite famous with many streamers trying the game out and many pro players feeling like ninjas while taking on difficult levels. Players can take on the musical world of Beat Saber while waiting for the release of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

3) SuperHot VR

SuperHot VR is the Virtual Reality version of the Independent FPS game developed and published by Superhot Team. In this game, players need to defeat glass enemies and time moves only when the player moves.

Players get various guns to shoot down red enemies and in SuperHot VR, everything is played in VR. Superhot VR is a fun way of practicing a player's shooting skills while waiting for the Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas.

2) Population: One

Population: One is an exclusive VR Battle Royal game developed and published for the Oculus Quest 2 by BigBox VR, Inc. Players can enjoy the VR battle royale game with up to two other teammates where they have to battle through a hostile environment to scavenge for weapons and supplies to be the last team standing.

Population: One is the perfect game to pass time or practice shooting while waiting for GTA San Andreas.

1) Half-Life Alyx

Although there is no sign of Half-Life 3, Valve Corporation gave the players Half-Life Alyx. Half-Life Alyx is a VR shooter with the protagonist being Alyx Vance, who is on a mission to seize a superweapon belonging to the Alien Combine.

The events of this game occur between the timeline of Half-Life and Half-Life 2. Half-Life Alyx is probably one of the most exciting games for the Oculus Quest 2, and players can have a good time playing this game until the release of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

