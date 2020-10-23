'Population: One' is Fortnite for players with virtual reality

A brand new Battle Royale game was released on October 22, 2020. It is a bit different than the normal games of the BR genre, however. Population: One is a virtual reality game. It is a squad-based VR Battle Royale. Crossplay is enabled, allowing players with any type of virtual reality device to compete against each other.

In what could easily be the biggest VR release of 2020, Population: One takes some of the best aspects of the BR genre that Fortnite made popular, and truly stands out. Developer BigBox VR has a lot in store after launch to ensure the game continues to thrive.

Population: One

The new VR BR called Population: One excels with the most standard features of the battle royale genre. There are plenty of weapons to loot and materials to scrounge for. There is an open world to explore before, of course, the map starts to get smaller and smaller. It even allows a building mechanic like Fortnite.

The premise of the game, outside of being the last to survive, is all based on being vertical. BigBox VR has implemented a VCS or Vertical Combat System. The VCS gives Population: One players the ability to take the fight to elevated portions of the map. In fact, that's where the majority of the battling happens. If players can see it, then they can reach the top by flying, climbing, or building.

While playing @populationonevr remember to get creative with the game's movement system #VR pic.twitter.com/P5cIJIgjO1 — Soul Fox Gaming (@SoulFoxGaming) October 22, 2020

Population: One allows players to form squads of three. In-game events and fresh content are a big selling point for this VR BR. Players can shoot while gliding, high five squadmates after a victory, and even fist bump to add a random teammate as a friend.

BigBox VR states that there are limitless combat possibilities, and that might not be an exaggeration. Taking the battle royale genre to virtual reality is a big risk and one that might pay off. If VR is your thing and you're a fan of Fortnite, Population: One is definitely worth a try.