Top 5 building games like Fortnite 

Fortnite is not the first game to have introduced building mechanics. There are several games such as Roller Coaster Tycoon and the Sims that allowed players to build mansions and amusement parks long before Fortnite featured the building of protective structures. Building in games can be essential to survival, something that is especially true in Fortnite.

There are plenty of games these days where building mechanics are a key part of staying alive. These games are not relaxing casual adventures but have serious survival elements where the ability of a player to build safehouses or protective barriers can be the difference between winning and losing.

5 building games like Fortnite:

#5 – Rust

(Image Credit: Facepunch Studios)

Developed by Facepunch Studios, Rust was actually released long before Fortnite in 2013. It was in early access until 2018 when it received its full release. The game is solely multiplayer. Players must survive the wilderness and avoid death by hunger, thirst, other players or even bears and wolves. Protection comes in the form of base building. Players can band together to create massive bases to stay safe and hold their belongings.

#4 – ARK: Survival Evolved

(Image Credit: Studio Wildcard)

ARK: Survival Evolved has a building style very similar to Rust. Players are tasked with surviving an open world filled with a variety of dinosaurs. In order to escape the wilderness, players must gather materials for creating specific pieces of a base. Floors, doors, windows and walls must all be built separately and then pieced together. Buildings can even be destroyed or compromised if certain points are damaged.

#3 – Roblox

(Image Credit: Roblox)

Roblox is a very popular game. It is a copy of just about any game one can think of. Players can join in a game of baseball, own a restaurant or even face off with others in a battle-royale. Building works exactly as you would think. It is literally just Fortnite in Roblox.

#2 – Creative Destruction

(Image Credit: NetEase Games)

This one is a blatant rip-off of Fortnite. NetEase Games took Fortnite, changed it up just a little bit and crafted Creative Destruction. The map has locations named in a similar fashion as in Fortnite as are also the buildings. Players jump out of a taxi instead of a bus in Creative Destruction, though.

#1 - Minecraft

(Image Credit: Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is the one game outside of Fortnite people think of when it comes to building. For a long time, the best battle-royale out there was the Hunger Games Minecraft mod. Players could build fortifications and homes just as in regular Minecraft, but staying put was a death wish. It was much like the actual Hunger Games from the book. Players had to hunt each other down and be the last one standing.