Fortnite Rip offs: 3 games that try to imitate the 100-man Battle Royale

When a game like Fortnite does so well, there are going to be people wanting to replicate that success. It is a tale as old as time. There are copycat versions of nearly every product ever made. Rarely do they reach the level of the original, however.

Games like COD: Warzone and Apex Legends are battle royale games, sure, but they are not Fortnite rip offs, per se. They have their own style and own things that make them unique. That is why there are successful. There are other games that tried to accomplish that, but were just too close to Fortnite to stand out from the crowd.

3 games that are blatant Fortnite rip offs

#3 – Realm Royale

Realm Royale is a spin-off of Paladins. Paladins is a spectacular game, so naturally the developers wanted to try and capitalize on the battle royale craze. The game offers very similar things to Fortnite. There is a battle pass that includes cosmetic items. There are different modes such as Solos and Squads. It even has 100 players drop in to the map from an airship. The big differences are the magical abilities and the chickens. That's right, chickens. A player who would normally be downed instead turns into a chicken waiting to be turned back into the player character.

#2 – Radical Heights

Radical Heights made some battle royale players extremely excited. That excitement died down very quickly, unfortunately. The developers, Boss Key Productions, were former Epic Games employees. So naturally, they wanted to cash-in on the battle royale fad made popular by Fortnite. Other games by Boss Key Productions did rather poorly. This one was supposed to change that trend. Instead, the game was released in a very early state and was short lived past an entertaining Twitch Rivals event.

#1 – Creative Destruction

This game might be the most blatant rip off of another game ever. Creative Destruction is basically Fortnite with worse graphics. The building, the guns, the spawn island, and even the dropping in are so similar. It has a Battle Taxi instead of a Battle Bus, however. The map is very similar to Fortnite's, weapons can be found in chests, and even the locations seem very Fortnite-like. The game has received good reviews, but it is so obvious exactly what it's trying to accomplish.