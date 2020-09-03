Top 5 Fortnite locations players think should return in Chapter 2, Season 4

The Fortnite map is constantly in a state of change. Huge events happen that cause the island to shift in some way. Meteors have struck. This season, the Mjolnir caused a giant crater. Icebergs have come. The island has even flooded. Not a season goes by in Fortnite where something drastic happens to the map.

These events mean that points of interest come and go. Beloved locations filled with memories and loot galore were tossed to the wayside. Fortnite loves to shake things up by destroying certain named locations, replacing them with others, and completely changing the way players drop from the Battle Bus. Players are always pining for the nostalgia of the older maps.

5 locations that Fortnite needs to bring back

#5 – Flush Factory

(Image Credit: Fortnite Gamepedia)

Flush Factory was one of the original locations in Fortnite. Players loved it simply for the fact that it was a toilet factory. There were toilets everywhere. Even a giant one that indicated to everyone exactly what the location is. Flush Factory had several buildings with some of the best loot at the edge of the map. Unfortunately, Season 7 say it destroyed by the Iceberg. Then, The End event saw the remains sucked into the black hole.

#4 – Loot Lake

(Image Credit: Fortnite Gamepedia)

Loot Lake remains one of the most popular Fortnite locations, even while it is no longer in the game. Other iterations just don't hold a candle to Loot Lake. It was in a constant state of change, involved in several live events, and remained until The End event with the black hole. Every version of Loot Lake had, you guessed it, loads of loot. It is no wonder Fortnite players want it back.

#3 – The Block

(Image Credit: Fortnite Gamepedia)

The Block is still accessible in Fortnite's Creative Mode, but as Chapter 2 began, it was not find on the Battle Royale island. The Block saw a vast amount of player creations added to it over the course of its life. It is the most changed location on the island to this day, even with it being added later in Season 7. Fortnite players loved seeing what new creations were swapped into the Block, making the map seem more evolving than ever.

#2 – Dusty Depot

(Image Credit: Fortnite Gamepedia)

Dusty Depot is another location that has been in Fortnite since the start. Players often bring up a feeling of betrayal when Dusty Depot is mentioned. At one point, it was struck with a meteor and turned into Dusty Divot. As rifts and time traveling came to the forefront in Season 10, Dusty Depot returned, only to be removed again with The End Event. It is completely heartbreaking.

#1 – Tilted Towers

(Image Credit: Fortnite Gamepedia)

Tilted Towers is the most popular Fortnite location, by far. It was teased for some time that Tilted would be destroyed, but that didn't come for some time. It saw changes like most other map locations. It went through construction, survived an earthquake, the CUBE, and even still remained after a volcanic eruption. It was made futuristic, a Wild West won, and even Gotham City. With The End Event, the black hole was its demise. Players want nothing more than to be able to drop into Titled one more time.