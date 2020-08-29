Top 5 Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 loot spots

Every new season of Fortnite brings a ton of changes. Chapter 2 Season 4 is no different. This season of Fortnite is themed around Marvel Comics. Some locations have been replaced to incorporate the new comic book theme. Of course, some fan favorites remain.

These Fortnite locations are prime spots to gather the best loot on your way to the Victory Royale. Gold chests filled with above average loot are aplenty in these points of interest. There are five of them, new and old, within Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 that stand above the rest.

5 best loot locations in Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 4

#5 – Dirty Docks

(Image Credit: Fortnite Wiki)

Dirty Docks sits on the far east side of the island. It can either be a hot spot or deserted depending on the trajectory of the Battle Bus. There is a lone building at the southernmost point of the location. This building contains four chests and there are loads of materials not far off. Otherwise, the remaining buildings in Dirty Docks can contain great loot, too. It is a risky play, however, due to being so far from the center of the map.

#4 – Coral Castle

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite's Coral Castle is a massive point of interest towards the top of the map. It is far away enough away from the rest of the island that it may not be a popular drop point every single game. Coral Castle is located where Fortnite's giant whirlpool once existed and is deep into the terrain.

It is another risky play like Dirty Docks, but can definitely pay off. Coral Castle is chock full of chests. This place is littered with loot. If you are able to get there first or even alone, you will have more loot than you know what to do with.

#3 – Salty Springs

(Image Credit: Fortnite Wiki)

Salty Springs is an original Fortnite location. While it has undergone some makeovers, it has never been removed. Since day one, it has been a top spot in Fortnite to gather loot and start your path towards the Victory Royale. This location is riddled with residential houses.

Nearly all of the attics will contain a chest. Being so close to the middle of the map makes it quite popular, but there are instances where most players opt to land elsewhere. Regardless, the loot is more than worth the risk.

#2 – The Authority

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The Authority returns as a point of interest in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4. It remains the highest risk, highest reward spot for loot in all of Fortnite. It is in the dead center of the island, making it an extremely popular choice for players to drop.

There is very little in terms of cover from the surrounding hillsides, but trust us, it is worth it. If you drop down and find a vast majority of players followed suit, take them out. There is enough loot to gear up an entire Fortnite squad and then some. Eliminate the rest of the players that drop here and their loot is yours for the taking.

#1 – Doom's Domain

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Doom's Domain is one of the brand new points of interest in Fortnite. The majority of new skins correlating to Marvel Comics are heroes. Doctor Doom is the exception. Not only is he a skin, but he is an NPC boss as well. Doom's Domain has taken over Pleasant Park, but is now filled with Doom's mansion, an underground base with a vault, and a Doctor Doom statue.

The location itself is loaded with chests for looting. On top of that, if you can defeat Doom, his energy blast power becomes you and you get access to the vault. Which means even more of that sweet Fortnite loot.