Top 5 changes to the Fortnite Season 4 map

The Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 update brought some brand new locations into the game. Although not as substantial as seasons in the past, there are still various new points of interest to explore on the island. However, new introductions mean some other locations got the axe and are no longer present in Fortnite.

For today, we'll be going over the top five changes that are currently present in Season 4. This will not include any rumored locations or leaks that were data-mined in the game files. For reference, you can see the official Season 4 map below.

Image via Epic Games

5 changes on the Fortnite Season 4 map

#5 - The Fortilla removed

Image via Wikipedia

The Fortilla was one of the biggest changes on the Chapter 2 - Season 3 map. Among the largest locations Fortnite has ever seen, this monstrosity of junk was a hot drop for many players. The huge amounts of loot and enemies made it a popular destination for those looking for some early action. However, Epic Games has decided to remove it entirely in Season 4, making the southwest corner of the map a little barren.

#4 - The Agency is now abandoned

Image via Wikipedia

Another prominent location in Season 3, The Agency is still in the center of the map. However, its previous glory isn't present in Season 4, as it's been largely abandoned. There are no Henchmen or Bosses to be found and the POI itself is more run-down than it was in Season 3. While still a focal point of the map, it's lost some luster.

#3 - Helicarrier

Image via ShiinaBR

Residing in the middle of the map, this Avengers-styled military helicopter/base is next on the list. While not the shiniest new location, it is quite the sight to behold. So far in Season 4, it's been a fairly popular drop but that could just be because of how new it is.

#2 - Sentinels Graveyard

Image via ShiinaBR

Although it's not a traditional Fortnite location, Sentinels Graveyard is one of the more unique spots on the Season 4 map. Derived from the X-Men movies, a giant Sentinel robot has been destroyed and the POI resides around its mangled body.

#1 - Doom's Domain

Image via ShiinaBR

Topping off our list isn't a new location but rather a new name for a location. Pleasant Park, one of the oldest locations in Fortnite, has been renamed to Doom's Domain. It also features some new houses and a darker theme. We're unsure of why this change was made but perhaps we'll find out later on in Season 4 of Fortnite.