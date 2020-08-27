Everything new in Fortnite Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 is finally playable, unless you're an iOS user, and fans are pretty stoked about the new installment. Marvel is at the forefront and even if you're not the biggest fan of the movies/comics, the setting is still pretty cool regardless.

As with any new season, Epic Games changed up a fair amount when it comes to gameplay elements. Season 4 features new locations, new weapons, and other items. Let's see everything that's new on the Fortnite island.

New Fortnite Season 4 weapons and locations

Epic Games has made it a habit to add in several new locations and unvault weapons whenever a new season drops. With Season 4, nothing is out of the ordinary. However, with a shiny Marvel theme, the developers had to step up their game a tiny bit.

Weapons

Tactical SMG

Pump Shotgun

Combat Shotgun

Scoped Assault Rifle

Revolver

Stark Industries Energy Rifle (not yet in-game)

Stark Industries Supply Drone (not yet in-game)

Stark Industries Energy Rifle & Stark Industries Supply Drone pic.twitter.com/w9BcDMTQ1F — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) August 27, 2020

Equipment

Bounce Pad

Shockwave Grenade

Boogie Bomb

Traps

Port-A-Fort

Locations

Doom's Domain (previously known as Pleasant Park)

Sentinel Graveyard

Helicarrier

New POIs: Doom's Domain, Sentinel Graveyard & Helicarrier! pic.twitter.com/x7S7Ex9rqt — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) August 27, 2020

There's a quite a few new aspects of Fortnite to explore and understand in Season 4. For starters, Epic Games has seemingly listened to the community more so than in the past and unvaulted the Pump and Combat Shotguns. This is a terrific change to the loot pool and gives Shotguns some relevance once again.

Besides that, the Bounce Pad returning also provides some extra mobility options, which is never a bad thing. The new locations seem like great additions, as well. Although, we're not sure why Pleasant Park, one of Fortnite's oldest locations, was renamed, but it's likely we'll find out during Season 4.

Additional new aspects of Fortnite

Also new to Season 4 are some items that can't really be classified in the above categories.

Fish

Vendetta Flopper

Spicy Fish

Hop Flopper

Jellyfish

Shield Fish

Thermal Fish

Midas Flopper

Character Abilities

Doctor Doom's Mystical Bomb

Groot Bramble Shield

Some more Marvel Heroes abilities/pickups:



Name:

Groot's Bramble Shield



Desc:

Be enveloped in Groot's embrace. Block incoming damage and heal nearby players. Reactivate to cancel early. I am Groot. pic.twitter.com/2ZtATyFfsL — Skin-Tracker (@SkinTrackerCom) August 27, 2020

The new abilities for some of the Marvel characters is an interesting addition to Season 4. We'll have to wait and see how these play out in public and competitive lobbies. Hopefully, Epic Games hasn't made the abilities too powerful. In regards to the new Fish, this is a substantial overhaul from what we've seen in the past. The Midas Flopper in particular is intriguing, as it turns your whole inventory into Legendary rarity.