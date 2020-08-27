Everything new in Fortnite Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 is finally playable, unless you're an iOS user, and fans are pretty stoked about the new installment. Marvel is at the forefront and even if you're not the biggest fan of the movies/comics, the setting is still pretty cool regardless.
As with any new season, Epic Games changed up a fair amount when it comes to gameplay elements. Season 4 features new locations, new weapons, and other items. Let's see everything that's new on the Fortnite island.
New Fortnite Season 4 weapons and locations
Epic Games has made it a habit to add in several new locations and unvault weapons whenever a new season drops. With Season 4, nothing is out of the ordinary. However, with a shiny Marvel theme, the developers had to step up their game a tiny bit.
Weapons
- Tactical SMG
- Pump Shotgun
- Combat Shotgun
- Scoped Assault Rifle
- Revolver
- Stark Industries Energy Rifle (not yet in-game)
- Stark Industries Supply Drone (not yet in-game)
Equipment
- Bounce Pad
- Shockwave Grenade
- Boogie Bomb
- Traps
- Port-A-Fort
Locations
- Doom's Domain (previously known as Pleasant Park)
- Sentinel Graveyard
- Helicarrier
There's a quite a few new aspects of Fortnite to explore and understand in Season 4. For starters, Epic Games has seemingly listened to the community more so than in the past and unvaulted the Pump and Combat Shotguns. This is a terrific change to the loot pool and gives Shotguns some relevance once again.
Besides that, the Bounce Pad returning also provides some extra mobility options, which is never a bad thing. The new locations seem like great additions, as well. Although, we're not sure why Pleasant Park, one of Fortnite's oldest locations, was renamed, but it's likely we'll find out during Season 4.
Additional new aspects of Fortnite
Also new to Season 4 are some items that can't really be classified in the above categories.
Fish
- Vendetta Flopper
- Spicy Fish
- Hop Flopper
- Jellyfish
- Shield Fish
- Thermal Fish
- Midas Flopper
Character Abilities
- Doctor Doom's Mystical Bomb
- Groot Bramble Shield
The new abilities for some of the Marvel characters is an interesting addition to Season 4. We'll have to wait and see how these play out in public and competitive lobbies. Hopefully, Epic Games hasn't made the abilities too powerful. In regards to the new Fish, this is a substantial overhaul from what we've seen in the past. The Midas Flopper in particular is intriguing, as it turns your whole inventory into Legendary rarity.Published 27 Aug 2020, 20:02 IST