Fall Guys Fortnite Map Code: How to play Tumble Lads 

Fortnite is a massively successful game. From its various modes of battle royale to its innovative Creative Mode, the game has plenty to offer outside of just shooting and building.

Creative Mode gives players the ability to create their own content. Players have created races, rebuilt old points of interest in Fortnite and even recreated entirely different games. One of the newest Creative Mode maps in Fortnite is a very obvious recreation of Fall Guys.

Fall Guys has taken the battle royale genre and flipped it on its head, becoming massively popular in the process. Tumble Lads is the name of the recreation in Fortnite. The map allows players to race or tumble with their friends in upto six challenging and unique mini-games. This creation is another reason why fans want to see a true Fortnite and Fall Guys crossover.

How to play Tumble Lads in Fortnite

The first thing players need to do is obtain the Creative code for Tumble Lads — 5361-9496-2479. Next, players must open Fortnite Creative on the console or device of their choice. They would then have to tap the “Play” button in order to launch the server.

Once you enter the Creative mode, head upstairs and approach the destination bubble. Hover over the bubble and the destination (or island) code will appear. If Fortnite Creative Mode has never been played on your account before, the code will be blank. Enter the above code for Tumble Lads and that will solve the problem.

Allow the Tumble Lads island to load in and soon after, you will be playing the Fortnite version of Fall Guys. This can be played across all platforms that Fortnite is available on.

Must-have for Xbox and Switch gamers

Fall Guys is currently only available on PlayStation 4 and PC. There is a confirmed mobile version on its way but it seems to only be accessible to players in China. This means there is no version of Falls Guy to play on the Nintendo Switch or Xbox One.

Thankfully, Tumble Lads in Fortnite can fill that void. It's not the same but it's as close to the real thing that owners of those consoles will get for the foreseeable future.