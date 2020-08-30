Fortnite: Top 5 uncontested landing spots in Chapter 2, Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 brought a lot changes. As always, the map has undergone many of those changes. The flood has cleared out and several old points of interest have reappeared. A handful of new named locations have popped up too.

These new locations are bound be buzzing with players for the first few days. Every season, players flock to the new spots to see what loot it contains, what it might hold for Fortnite's story, and just if it is generally worth it to land there. This leaves some places wide open for looting.

5 spots in Fortnite to land uncontested

#5 – Quinjet Patrol Sites

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

This one is very risky. These sites are extremely popular due to their association with challenges in the new Fortnite season. However, immediately landing here right out of the Battle Bus should lead to uncontested zones. The reason for the risk is that there are Stark Robots snooping around the area. They will shoot you without prejudice.

If you are able to land, grab a floor weapon or open the chest in the Quinjet, you can easily take out the robots. From there, fire on the drones to get them to drop their goodies. This is a good way to ensure some nice starting loot and a good place to rotate from, as long as you can survive the Stark Robots.

#4 – Misty Meadows

(Image Credit: Fortnite Gamepedia)

Misty Meadows is the southeastern most named location on the Fortnite island, and there is a theme you'll find here.

A lot of the best uncontested points of interest are the ones far off from the center of the map. This spot is a nice, quiet little town in lore and in reality.

Being so far from the center of the map, a strange angled Battle Bus pass will guarantee that players avoid this location. Misty Meadows is filled with houses. In those houses are the wonderful attic chests found throughout Fortnite. It is a great spot to land and gear up with no problem.

#3 – Catty Corner

(Image Credit: Fortnite Gamepedia)

Catty Corner was once patrolled by Kit and his henchmen. With Fornite Chapter 2 Season 4, all traces of Kit and his cronies have disappeared from Catty Corner. The lack of importance in the new season has sent players elsewhere.

Catty Corner will typically remain uncontested unless the Battle Bus path goes right over the top of it. The gas station, factory, and cafe give players great chances at above average loot. It being far away from the center of Fortnite's island certainly helps keep it empty the majority of the time. Drop in and enjoy some early game freedom.

#2 – Dirty Docks

(Image Credit: Fortnite Gamepedia)

Dirty Docks is one of Fortnite's best locations to loot and land uncontested. Being the easternmost named location on the map has its benefits. If the Battle Bus is going over the center of the map, this location is more than likely going to see very few players make the journey over.

It is so far away from the center of the map, only the patient Fortnite players will find their way here. There is enough loot here to gear up a single player a half dozen times. Dirty Docks is a wonderful spot to sneak off to at the start and rotate in with a solid placement before even engaging in a battle.

#1 – Craggy Cliffs

(Image Credit: Fortnite Gamepedia)

At the very top of the Fortnite island is Craggy Cliffs. If the Battle Bus is anywhere but right over the top of this location, you can expect little resistance from other players when landing here. There are several buildings to loot and, while it is very far north, there should be no issue rotating to the circle from here.

Out of all uncontested locations, this one may be the easiest to get to, move from, and loot up at. It is a cute little seaside town where players can drop in start their run for that Victory Royale. Just remember, that it all depends on the trajectory of the Battle Bus.