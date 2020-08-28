Fortnite Season 4 Challenges: Where to collect Floating Rings at Misty Meadows?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has arrived amid overwhelming fanfare, as fans have instantly taken to the brand new Marvel-themed season.

Featuring tons of exciting superhero based content, Season 4 is a gold mine for Fortnite fans who are currently scrambling to complete all the Fortnite Challenges. The week one Challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 were revealed by data miners.

They are as follows:

Week 1 Challenges pic.twitter.com/WGrF2Bvwkx — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 27, 2020

On completion of most of the challenges, you will be rewarded with 25,000 XP, except for the Eliminate Doctor Doom Challenge, which rewards you 50,000 XP.

In this article, we tell you exactly where to collect Floating Rings at Misty Meadows.

How to collect Rings at Misty Meadows in Fortnite: Locations

Some players have reportedly experienced issues in finding the Floating Rings at Misty Meadows. Fret not, as the challenge is quite simple.

To complete the Misty Meadows Floating Rings Challenge, you will need to keep your eyes on the roofs and collect four Floating Rings in total.

The first and easiest one to collect is situated atop the Clock Tower at Misty Meadows:

Image Credits: YouTube

The second Ring is located on top of one of the buildings situated on the right side of Misty Meadows, not far from the Clock Tower:

Image Credits: Youtube

The third Ring is located on top of a small house situated near the hills at Misty Meadows:

Image Credits: Youtube

The fourth and final Ring can be found on top of the house situated to the south of Misty Meadows:

Image Credits: Youtube

To get a better idea of the exact locations of the four Floating Rings at Misty Meadows, here's a view of their locations on the Fortnite map:

Image Credits: Forbes

Locations of the floating rings in Misty Meadows #FortniteSeason4! They will all be on the roofs of the buildings marked below! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/zRKlTao0Td — Marcos 👑 (@CryptidHunterCH) August 27, 2020

Once you have successfully collected all four Floating Rings, your challenge will be completed, and 25,000 XP will be yours!

You can watch these video guides below to locate the Floating Rings at Misty Meadows: