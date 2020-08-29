Fortnite Stark Industries Rifle location: Where to find the gun and deal damage to opponents

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has brought with it a plethora of new skins, POIs and weapons. While there are quite a few vaulted weapons, for the time being, various new ones have been introduced, or unvaulted. A couple of days back, we talked about the four new Mythic weapons that were added to the game.

Two of them, i.e., Doctor DOOM’s Mystical Bomb and Arcane Gauntlets, can be obtained by eliminating Dr DOOM, who now has his own POI in the form of DOOM’s Domain, previously Pleasant Park. Others, i.e., Groot’s Bramble shield and the Silver Surfer surfboard, can be obtained by shooting down the drones flying around the Quinjet Patrol landing sites.

Image Credits: DrogonX, Youtube

Regardless, another new weapon that is related to a Marvel superhero has been released. The Stark Industries Energy Rifle comes in three variants (Rare to Legendary), and is easier to find than the Mythic weapons mentioned above.

In this article, we tell you everything to know to find and use this gun.

Fortnite Season 4: The Stark Industries Energy Rifle

Where to find the weapon on the Fortnite map?

The Stark Industries rifle is essentially an assault rifle with some rather interesting features. The Rare version can be obtained by eliminating one of the many Stark Robots seen around the Quinjet Patrol landing sites. Furthermore, the gun can be upgraded by using an Upgrade Bench, which gives players access to the Epic and Legendary versions of the gun.

Image Credits: Asap Land

Of course, you will have to look at your Fortnite map and spot the little blue markers for the Quinjet Patrol landing sites that spawn randomly.

How to deal damage to opponents?

The assault rifle uses medium bullets and has a headshot multiplier of 1.5X. What is interesting is that the gun can be fired both while aiming, and otherwise. While aiming, the gun gives better accuracy and damage, but has a slow fire rate. When not aiming, it provides a high fire rate even though the accuracy and damage takes a hit.

The stats for the Rare version of the gun when not aiming are given below:

Image Credits: Fortnite.gamepedia.com

Overall, the Stark Industries Energy Rifle is a lethal weapon. You can compare the above numbers with the overall stats that the gun has whilst aiming, given below.