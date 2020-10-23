When is the next season of Fortnite?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is scheduled to end on November 30th according to the in-game Battle Pass, presumably being the beginning of Season 5 as well. This season has been longer than usual it seems, and began amidst a wave of controversy, so let’s take a look at what Fortnite Season 4 gave us so far and what we can hope for from Fortnite Season 5.

Remembering Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4

Although we are now far removed from the early days of Fortnite Season 4, it’s worth remembering that the reveal that this season would be an entire crossover event with Marvel was not met with universal praise. Many felt like it was a bit much following Aquaman’s inclusion in Season 3, and some even went so far as to suggest that this season was the product of a marketing campaign, rather than game design.

Early rumors fueled this fire as some began fearing that the next season would be themed as DC, effectively making Fortnite bounce between the two biggest superhero properties around. But no further information has yet been released regarding that, which has allowed it to simmer down a bit.

Where Fortnite Season 4 has missed the mark

Throughout this season we’ve also seen how Fortnite has incorporated its Marvel crossover into the game. While some features have been mundane and non-controversial, such as the Marvel Knockouts game mode, most of the skins, and the general aesthetic of the world, some of the included features have been received poorly this season.

Most notably, the various superpowers have been a mixed bag altogether. While all of them are quite thematic, some have been far more powerful than they should have been, warping the metagame surrounding them drastically. Of major concern have been Dr. Doom’s and Thor’s powers.

Some skins have caused issues as well, such as how the Groot and Silver Surfer skins can sometimes be difficult to identify, although the Mystique skin is arguably the most problematic. Because she can transform into anything, it’s quite easy for players to masquerade as NPC’s to bait players near.

Hopefully the developers for Fortnite will learn from some of these issues and avoid them in future seasons.