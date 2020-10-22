Fortnitemares Challenges: Full list and how to complete them

The Halloween festival has officially kicked off in Fortnite, and shadows falling from the sky have begun to consume the remaining flailing survivors on the island. The mighty Midas is back in the Agency which is known as the Ruins now, and he seems rather desperate to attain his revenge. Even though many believe that Midas was eaten by a shark, there is also a theory that he might be resurrected to progress Fortnite's main storyline.

Vengeance is a dish best... served... GOLD!#Fortnitemares is back! Shadow Midas has taken over The Authority with his reawakened Henchmen. Stop him before you turn into a Shadow yourself.



Read more: https://t.co/UvPTCmwmnJ pic.twitter.com/oNsnmHAfCI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 21, 2020

Paired with the newest event, Fortnitemares has also added a bunch of free rewards and experience point collectables for players to acquire during this festive season. Till date, only three challenges have been released, however, as the event progresses, new tasks should be introduced into Fortnite.

Also read: Fortnite Season 4: Ghost Rider confirmed to be next Marvel skin

These fun challenges encourage players to play matches during this event, thereby allowing them to earn free rewards during Fortnitemares. In this guide, we will be going over each challenge, and breaking down the easiest way to complete them in the game.

Fortnitemares: Challenges guide and free rewards

Fortnitemares have brought new candies and a shadowy twist to the BR game (Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnitemares is a beloved event, and it is one of the various spectacles that fans of Fortnite look forward to every year. The Halloween event has three challenges to complete as of now, all of which are fairly easy to perform during matches. Here are the Fortnitemares challenges:

Become a Shadow- GUIDE Travel 100m on a Witch Broom- GUIDE Eat candy (25)

Advertisement

Detailed guides for the first two challenges are accessible through the links given above.

The last one is a squad challenge, and it can be completed by consuming candies. These are typically found inside the Pumpkin boxes near Witchshacks. Its important to remember that unlike fruit boxes, these pumpkin boxes cannot be opened by pressing a key, which means that they aren't interactive. Therefore, to open these Pumpkin boxes, you have to manually pickaxe them and consume the candies they drop afterwards.

These candies grant various in-game effects to the players, such as thermal vision, low gravity, fast speed, and more, and work similarly to fruits in the game.

Fortnitemares challenges will last 12 Days, with the final challenges coming out in 6 days. pic.twitter.com/LUfxCTQLXH — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 21, 2020

Also read: Fortnite Season 4 Week 9 Challenges leaked

The first two challenges each provide 40,000 experience points, while the last one grants Midas' Shadow for free upon completion. Stay tuned for the upcoming challenges, as more are expected to arrive in-game within the next few days.

Also read: Fortnitemares 2020: The top 3 Halloween costumes to rock this year