How does Oculus Quest 2 work? All you need to know

Oculus Quest 2 remains one of the best all-in-one VR gaming headsets powered by a Snapdragon XR2 mobile processor with 6 gigabytes of RAM and has 50 percent more pixels than its precursor.

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality games have started to integrate both real life and video games into one big thing in recent years. The term Virtual Reality or VR was popularized when Nintendo Wii became a big hit showing the potential of video games integrating with real life.

As time went on, the motion-sensing technology for games became better and more immersive which gave rise to the current generation of VR technology.

Oculus Quest 2 is a bang for the buck for those who want to try the latest and the greatest VR innovations in technology and this article will be giving every bit of information on it.

The Oculus Quest 2 headset comes with a slick white design and is powered by a battery that is easily rechargeable with the included USB C charger. Not only that, but the headset also comes with a 3.5 headphone jack which allows the user to directly get their sound output from the headset itself.

To go along with the headset, the Oculus Quest 2 also comes with a motion-sensing controller for each hand. In addition, the controller has hand-tracking capabilities, allowing it to accept input from hand motions like a simple pinch as a click.

As for storage, the Oculus Quest 2 comes with two variants: 64 GB and 128 GB, and is powered by a Snapdragon XR2. The headset has a 1920-by-1832 pixel resolution which is a bit higher than its predecessor and has a 90 Hertz refresh rate.

The only problem the Oculus Quest 2 has is its limited battery life, which can be extended with the additional battery pack that comes with Quest 2 Elite Strap. Furthermore, players can purchase the $79 Oculus Link Cable, which allows them to use Oculus PC to get access to the Steam VR store, giving them more options on games.

