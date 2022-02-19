5 best horror VR games

Whether players favor heart-pounding jump scares or chilling slow-burn horror, virtual reality has something for everyone.

While virtual reality seems to be a very specialised method to play games, systems such as the PlayStation VR, Oculus Quest 2, Vive Index, and others see their user counts rise year after year. Virtual reality has breathed fresh life into various genres, but horror appears to be one of the most obvious matches.

The five best Horror VR games, including Phasmophobia and Resident Evil 7

1) The Exorcist: Legion VR

The Exorcist is arguably the scariest film of all time, so the standard for this virtual reality horror game is set high. Fortunately, the experience is well worth the fear. This creepy game takes place throughout five episodes.

It is based on William Peter Blatty's popular franchise, where players will learn about demonic exorcism, religious terror, and confronting inner secret fears.

This game is so good because it doesn't rush the horrors. Over time, it builds up the suspense and understands when to turn up the volume on the horror components. Aside from the scares, the game is visually stunning, and each location is a joy to explore.

2) Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia is one of the most terrifying games released in recent years. The game is asymmetrical multiplayer in which up to three players work together to locate paranormal creatures in haunted locations.

One of the game's quirks is that players may converse via proximity chat, and voice recognition allows the ghost to hear keywords said by the investigators.

Phasmophobia may well be played on a regular screen, but the game's numerous haunts become much more terrifying in virtual reality. There is enough stuff for players to enjoy, with nine haunted places and sixteen ghosts already available.

3) Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul

While Paranormal Activity is widely regarded as one of the finest haunted house films, the franchise's popularity has decreased after its initial releases. With an emphasis on a scary location and horrific imagery that will haunt gamers, The Lost Soul retains much of what made the previous film so good.

Fans of the movies will recognise the plot structure. The player wakes up at home in the woods and must study the surroundings to figure out what's going on. The game has no HUD or instructions, leaving players to fend for themselves with just their flashlights.

There's also a "scare randomizer" in the game, which adds to its replayability. While the plot will stay the same, new events will be triggered to keep players on their toes.

4) The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Saints & Sinners isn't simply frightening; it's also one of the most detailed virtual reality games available. Saints & Sinners, like the TV program and the original comic, rely heavily on The Walking Dead's character drama.

Gamers must take out hazardous people, survive the undead, and scavenge for supplies to survive the zombie apocalypse. In both fighting and non-combat situations, the players' choices are crucial.

Players may opt to fight with solid offensive or subtlety, and they can pick which people and factions in New Orleans they wish to work for. This VR game successfully integrates action with strategy, resulting in an authentic experience that allows players to immerse themselves in the world of The Walking Dead in all of its apocalyptic horror.

5) Resident Evil 7

The Resident Evil Series had a few horrific moments, but after Resident Evil 4, the series moved away from horrors. The franchise's seventh installment, Biohazard, saw the series return to a lower scale and explore its horrific roots. The game was set in a relatively peaceful old house in Louisiana rather than a zombie-infested town.

When it was first released in early 2017, the game garnered a lot of positive feedback, and the official VR mode makes interactions with the Baker family much more horrifying. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard isn't just one of the scarier VR games out there. It's also one of the best.

The game's updated combat system and rich visuals provide a unique Resident Evil experience that allows players to come as close to fighting the undead as possible, sometimes with their bare hands.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar