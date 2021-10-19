What happened to Tommy Vercetti after GTA Vice City?

After the events of GTA Vice City, Tommy Vercetti continued to hold a position of power.

GTA Vice City took place in 1986. The last time players heard about Tommy Vercetti was in 2002. This is thanks to an off-hand comment from Kent Paul, who had his own website.

Regardless, he was still alive and well years after GTA Vice City. Protagonists have made appearances in other games from the series. However, Tommy disappeared in the years that followed the release of his game. Unlike Johnny Klebitz in GTA 5, though, Tommy Vercetti did well for himself after Vice City.

GTA Vice City: What befell Tommy Vercetti?

Tommy Vercetti is the most powerful criminal by the end of GTA Vice City. He owns several properties, all of which are profitable. Tommy has no enemies to worry about in 1986. Players may ask what happened afterwards. It turns out he made it to 1992. Anything past that is unknown.

He is still around by GTA San Andreas

Tommy is still in power by 1992, which is when GTA San Andreas takes place. He is directly referenced during the introduction movie.

While he made no physical appearance, his former associates did. Ken Rosenberg is a prominent character in the Las Venturas arc. The same can be said of Kent Paul. Last but not least, Jethro and Dwaine also made a few appearances.

Tommy indirectly caused the events in Las Venturas. He is the reason Ken Rosenberg is over there.

Tommy cuts off communication with Ken Rosenberg

The introduction to GTA San Andreas showcases events prior to the game. Rosenberg was once the closest associate to Tommy. He was a slimy lawyer who always got his client out of jail. However, his drug addiction was too much. Tommy sent him to rehab in Las Venturas.

Rosenberg finally got the treatment he needed. Unfortunately for him, Tommy cuts off all ties with him. Rosenberg was left stranded in Las Venturas.

The former lawyer was forced to act as a middleman between feuding mafia families. Eventually, CJ gets him out of trouble. At one point, Rosenberg references the events of GTA Vice City. Humorously, CJ has absolutely no idea what he is talking about.

Financial disputes prevented further cameos

Ray Liotta was the first and last time Rockstar hired a celebrity to voice their protagonist. After GTA Vice City, however, the actor was unhappy with his payment. Liotta believed he put in more effort than he was paid for.

As a result, Tommy Vercetti is only referenced in GTA San Andreas. This is in contrast to Claude from GTA 3, who makes an appearance.

Kent Paul's website confirms Tommy is alive in 2002

There was once a website known as Kent Paul's 80's Nostalgia Zone! It was meant to promote GTA Vice City. However, it was shut down in 2020 following the end of Adobe Flash Player.

Kent Paul made a list of various social problems. He says the following in an attempt to cover for himself:

"See, Tom, I didn't mention your name, nowhere. Maybe you won't get us killed now, okay?"

Tommy Vercetti is still alive after GTA 3.

