When is GTA 6 coming out based on leaks (and how much will it likely cost?)

There are very few games that can potentially rival the hype surrounding Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6. While Rockstar Games continues to provide fresh content for Grand Theft Auto Online, the majority of the gaming community wants to know when the sequel is coming out. Since its creators haven't provided any official information, there is no way to arrive at a concrete answer.

However, some leaks and information from reputable insiders has given fans a rough idea of when to expect the game's release. That said, let's take a look at when GTA 6 is possibly coming out and how much it will likely cost.

GTA 6 may come out around late 2024 to early 2025, based on leaks

Tez2 thinks the game is around two years away(Image via Reddit: u/SuckzForYou)

Tez2 is potentially the most popular Rockstar Games insider and dataminer. Over the years, he has continued to provide accurate information releated to GTA Online updates well ahead of time.

This has helped him in establishing a reliable reputation among the popular game series' fans. As far as GTA 6's release date is concerned, Tez2 believes that Rockstar Games could launch it around Holiday 2024. However, it could even be pushed further to early 2025.

In fact, he also believes that an official GTA 6 announcement is highly likely to arrive later this year.

In another interview, Strauss Zelnick asserted that he is very confident in how new iterations of already existing series will perform, resulting in the $8 billion revenue jump in fiscal 2025.



This once again confirms the rumored release date for GTA 6 being late 2024 - 2025.

Oddly enough, Take-Two Interactive Software (Rockstar's parent company)'s CEO, Strauss Zelnick, believes that new entries in its established franchises will generate massive revenues around Fiscal Year 2025.

This is about the same timeframe as Grand Theft Auto 6's release window, as suggested by Tez2. Hence, there are good chances of the highly anticipated sequel arriving between late 2024 to early 2025.

Additionally, Rockstar Games' alleged marketing strategy for its upcoming game got leaked online a few months ago. This came in the form of a letter reportedly sent by Take-Two's Channel Marketing Director, Paul Swiderski, to a hotel in Miami.

REPORT: Take-Two allegedly sent this letter to a hotel in Maimi to tease GTA 6



Rumors say the person who sent is Paul Swiderski.



You think it's cap or possible? REPORT: Take-Two allegedly sent this letter to a hotel in Maimi to tease GTA 6 🤯Rumors say the person who sent is Paul Swiderski.You think it's cap or possible? https://t.co/wYYu8AlHXp

The contents of the leaked artifact proposed the promotion of a AAA title beginning later this summer. As Rockstar Games usually reveals new titles two years ahead of their release, an announcement in 2023 will also point towards a 2024 to 2025 release window.

How much will Grand Theft Auto 6 cost?

As there is no official word on GTA 6, its price can only be estimated based on recent trends. Rockstar's most recent release, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, costs $59.99 on its official website.

Furthermore, Red Dead Redemption 2's PC version, released in 2019, also costs the same on Rockstar's official store.

As there is a good chance of Grand Theft Auto 6 only being available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, it should most likely also cost $59.99, or somewhere between $70.00 and $80.00, if there is an increase in price.

