GTA 6 insider expects the leaked 2024-2025 release date to be confirmed

Rockstar Games insider Gaming Detective has proposed a 2024-2025 release timeline for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6. It is one of the most highly anticipated titles in gaming history, and fans are following every leak closely. Following the earnings call held by Take-Two Interactive Software (Rockstar Games' parent company), which was leaked online, many are speculating about the possible release date.

The company's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, stated in a recent interview that the upcoming games of their existing franchises will generate sizeable revenue in the near future. Gaming Detective thinks that the assertion might be linked to Grand Theft Auto 6's release, but we advise readers to take any unofficial information with a grain of salt.

GTA 6 could release late 2024-2025 based on Take-Two's revenue expectations for Fiscal Year 2025

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3 In another interview, Strauss Zelnick asserted that he is very confident in how new iterations of already existing series will perform, resulting in the $8 billion revenue jump in fiscal 2025.



Gaming Detective, one of the most prominent GTA 6 insiders, suggests that the leaked timeline, late 2024-2025, could be confirmed, following Take-Two Interactive Software's CEO Strauss Zelnick's recent interview. He believes that the upcoming titles in their existing franchises will perform as expected and generate about $8Bn during Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25).

While most of Take-Two's games are quite acclaimed, Grand Theft Auto is definitely the most hyped. People are already excited about the upcoming title despite not knowing its official name yet.

On May 17, 2023, Take-Two hosted an earnings call where the anticipated $8Bn revenue in the upcoming fiscal year was mentioned for the first time. FY25 spans from mid-2024 to mid-2025, so it is highly likely that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released around that time.

According to Take-Two, Grand Theft Auto 5 has sold over 180 million units to date. GTA 6 could be the most expensive video game of all time, with an alleged budget of over $1Bn. Reputed insiders like Tez2 believe that the upcoming iteration could be teased officially in September or October 2023.

