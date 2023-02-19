GTA 6 Online will allegedly have 32-player lobbies, according to insider

There has never been a gap this long between two GTA titles ever in the series' existence. This has made fans desperate for any sort of news and every bit of information about the next game from Rockstar Games that they can get.

Last year, a bunch of in-development leaked videos took the internet by storm as eager fans flocked to social media websites to get a taste of what Grand Theft Auto 6 looked like. Tez2, a well-known Rockstar Games insider, has recently made claims about the sequel's online mode possibly having a lobby of 32 players.

Insider shares unconfirmed information about GTA 6 Online

While participating in a discussion about the possibilities of live online events in GTA 6, Tez2, a popular Rockstar Games insider suggested that currently, while in development, the next game's online player lobby capacity is around 32.

He claimed that while massive online live events remain technologically limited as of now, GTA Online 2, as he refers to Grand Theft Auto 6's online mode, could most likely focus on providing players with Rockstar cloud services.

According to Tez2, a more realistic approach and an alternative to real-time online live events would be time-limited pre-recorded events, which players could have access to once they log into the game in that particular time frame.

Further, the insider went on to showcase why, according to him, the current state of the upcoming game's online mode is limited to 32 players. Referencing a leaked video from last year, Tez2 pointed out towards the bottom left of the screen in the said video where a player count of 2/32 is visible.

This suggests that currently while the game is being made, it can be concluded that the online lobbies will be able to host around 30 players with two slots reserved for spectators. A similar system has already been implemented in Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Online.

Grand Theft Auto Online currently hosts up to 30 players at a time in any given lobby. Seeing that the videos were leaked last year, it is very likely that they could be from an even older point of time from the next entry's development. A likely increase or decrease to this current limit is also possible.

Players should keep in mind that Rockstar Games has not confirmed any of this information. Hence, everything that they read about the game besides the official sources should be taken with a grain of salt.

However, since no official details about the much anticipated game have been revealed to the public, insiders like Tez2 have become quite popular among the fanbase by giving away alleged news regularly.

Earlier this year, Tez2 also claimed that the sequel was allegedly feature-complete based on what we saw in the leaked videos. If true, this would mean that Rockstar Games are done with the basic mechanisms and features of the game and are most likely polishing its final look before the much anticipated first look is revealed to the global audience.

Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

Fans have been anxiously waiting for as little as a glimpse of the next title; however, Rockstar Games has maintained complete silence regarding the game besides a confirmation tweet that the development was well under way.

