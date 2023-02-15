Rockstar Finally releases GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Epic Games Store at 50% discount

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition has finally been released on the Epic Games Store. Rockstar Games added the remastered versions of the popular trilogy of the Grand Theft Auto series originally released in the early 2000s.

Earlier this year, the games were made available on Steam at a 50% discount. Initially, only Rockstar's official website offered the games to the players. Now, PC owners can claim the GTA trilogy from the Epic Games Store.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition now available on Epic Games Store

Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition on the Epic Games Store on February 15. While the remastered version of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas were released on November 11, 2021, the gaming industry giants have only recently made it available on third-party online stores like the Epic Games Store.

The Definitive Edition of the classic games is now available for purchase on these platforms:

PC: Rockstar Games Store

PC: Steam

PC: Epic Games Store

Steam Deck: Steam

PlayStation 5/Playstation 4: PlayStation Store

Xbox Series X/S/ Xbox One: Microsoft Store

Nintendo Switch: My Nintendo Store

In January this year, the set was released for 50% off on Steam for players to claim while the discount lasted.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Get it on sale through February 2 as part of our Rockstar Games Publisher Sale: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available to purchase on Steam and Playable on Steam Deck.Get it on sale through February 2 as part of our Rockstar Games Publisher Sale: rsg.ms/1191d7d Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available to purchase on Steam and Playable on Steam Deck.Get it on sale through February 2 as part of our Rockstar Games Publisher Sale: rsg.ms/1191d7d https://t.co/n1T7MlNXcD

The game is available for a 50% discount on the Epic Games Store for $29.99 and will end in the early morning hours of February 23, after which it will be available for $59.99.

It's also available for $29.99 on the PlayStation Store till February 16 at 1:29 PM, GMT+5:30. The cost of GTA Trilogy's Definitive Edition varies across stores. Following is a list of its prices on online game stores :

Epic Games Store: $29.99 (Discount till February 23)

PlayStation Store: $29.99 (Discount till February 6)

Microsoft Store: $59.99 ($30.00 with XBOX LIVE GOLD)

Rockstar Games Store: $59.99

My Nintendo Store: $59.99

Players will get access to three of the most popular Rockstar Games titles of the 3D Universe, GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas, which were released in 2001, 2002, and 2004, respectively.

Fans were excited when Rockstar announced the remaster of the beloved game. But they were disappointed due to a lackluster final product with numerous bugs and flaws. Removing the original versions of the three games from online stores didn't sit well with the players either.

Rockstar Games later acknowledged that the state in which the remastered versions of the classic games were not up to their standard.

After the game's release on Steam, there was speculation of its release on the Epic Games Store in the near future. Almost a month later, it is now available on the online gaming store that gave away GTA 5 for free in 2020.

Poll : 0 votes