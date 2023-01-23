GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition became the 8th best-selling game on Steam in its launch week

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was released on Steam, on January 19, 2023, and it seems to have drawn the attention of many gamers around the globe already.

According to Steam Weekly Global Top Sellers, GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was the 8th best-selling game on the platform for the week that ended on January 22, 2023. This suggests that a large number of players tried the offering despite its buggy state. Out of the three, San Andreas has seen more positive reviews than the other two.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is one of the best-selling Steam games despite its current state

Ben @videotech_ Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Defective Edition managed to pull the top best-selling charts last week, becoming the 8th best-selling game on Steam. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Defective Edition managed to pull the top best-selling charts last week, becoming the 8th best-selling game on Steam. https://t.co/PHybWZMzPH

As can be seen above, famous insider Ben reported on the successful debut of the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definite Edition on Steam. It was the 8th best-selling game on the platform between January 15, 2023, and January 22, 2023. All three titles are included in the bundle:

GTA Vice Definitive Edition

GTA 3 Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

Sharing their thoughts on the incredible Steam debut of the game, Ben stated the following in a follow-up tweet today:

“All hope is lost for fixes. People let Rockstar get away with selling a flawed product.”

The limited-time 50% discount sale seems to have played a part in the successful launch on Steam. Many fans seemed concerned about the future of the series and shared their thoughts on the situation as well:

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3 @videotech_ As much as the community stands up against Rockstar on here, we’re only a small minority of their player base. The casuals will buy it just for a fun experience and won’t bat an eye to the issues, which is fine I guess. @videotech_ As much as the community stands up against Rockstar on here, we’re only a small minority of their player base. The casuals will buy it just for a fun experience and won’t bat an eye to the issues, which is fine I guess.

Franc @FrancSKGP @videotech_ Rockstar knows the type of audience they have, and they take full advantage of it. It's why we have the trilogy defective edition and gta+, and why gta online is the way that it is now, and still ongoing @videotech_ Rockstar knows the type of audience they have, and they take full advantage of it. It's why we have the trilogy defective edition and gta+, and why gta online is the way that it is now, and still ongoing

Ryder @JustMeRyder @videotech_ At this point Rockstar can make a game with nothing in it and people would buy it @videotech_ At this point Rockstar can make a game with nothing in it and people would buy it 😭

If games like Ride To Hell Retribution and even Big Rigs came out now people would eat them up. @videotech_ Not surprised in the slightest and that is why gaming is in such a state now. All these companies know the majority will eat everything up and eclipse the minority who call them out.If games like Ride To Hell Retribution and even Big Rigs came out now people would eat them up. @videotech_ Not surprised in the slightest and that is why gaming is in such a state now. All these companies know the majority will eat everything up and eclipse the minority who call them out.If games like Ride To Hell Retribution and even Big Rigs came out now people would eat them up.

WinterFrosty86 @ImManu02 @videotech_ Don't be suprised if Rockstar's next release has literally nothing in it and people still buy it.... @videotech_ Don't be suprised if Rockstar's next release has literally nothing in it and people still buy it....

Next time the topic comes up, all we’re gonna hear is how successful the game is and how much it sold.



gg for believers @videotech_ Cool so now it’s basically confirmed for the trilogy to have the red dead online treatment.Next time the topic comes up, all we’re gonna hear is how successful the game is and how much it sold.gg for believers @videotech_ Cool so now it’s basically confirmed for the trilogy to have the red dead online treatment.Next time the topic comes up, all we’re gonna hear is how successful the game is and how much it sold.gg for believers

The criticism by many long-time fans of the series seems to be justified as Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition is still in a buggy state and contains a lot of glitches. Since its release on Steam, many insiders and fans alike have shared their disappointment on social media.

Another insider commented on the offering's status a couple of days ago on Twitter, where they pointed out that it is still in a broken state. Based on their estimation, it is possible to see some improvement in the upcoming Epic Games Store version, however, it cannot be said with certainty.

Maybe we’ll see improvements when the EGS version drops, but I’m almost 100% certain nothing will happen.



#GTA #RockstarGames I find it crazy how Rockstar promised to fix the GTA Trilogy but then only put out 3 patches and released the games on Steam in a broken state.Maybe we’ll see improvements when the EGS version drops, but I’m almost 100% certain nothing will happen. I find it crazy how Rockstar promised to fix the GTA Trilogy but then only put out 3 patches and released the games on Steam in a broken state.Maybe we’ll see improvements when the EGS version drops, but I’m almost 100% certain nothing will happen.#GTA #RockstarGames https://t.co/Z7iFNf1Ra7

Here is a complete list of the best-selling games on Steam last week:

Steam Deck

Hogwarts Legacy

Cyberpunk 2077

Red Dead Redemption 2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

Elden Ring

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy Definitive Edition

Persona 3 Portable

Get it on sale through February 2 as part of our Rockstar Games Publisher Sale: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available to purchase on Steam and Playable on Steam Deck.Get it on sale through February 2 as part of our Rockstar Games Publisher Sale: rsg.ms/1191d7d Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available to purchase on Steam and Playable on Steam Deck.Get it on sale through February 2 as part of our Rockstar Games Publisher Sale: rsg.ms/1191d7d https://t.co/n1T7MlNXcD

According to Rockstar Newswire of January 19, 2023, Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition will be released on the Epic Games Store later this month.

