GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition became the 8th best-selling game on Steam in its launch week

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was released on Steam, on January 19, 2023, and it seems to have drawn the attention of many gamers around the globe already.
According to Steam Weekly Global Top Sellers, GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was the 8th best-selling game on the platform for the week that ended on January 22, 2023. This suggests that a large number of players tried the offering despite its buggy state. Out of the three, San Andreas has seen more positive reviews than the other two.
More information about the trilogy bundle for Steam and the Epic Games Store can be found in this article.
GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is one of the best-selling Steam games despite its current state
As can be seen above, famous insider Ben reported on the successful debut of the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definite Edition on Steam. It was the 8th best-selling game on the platform between January 15, 2023, and January 22, 2023. All three titles are included in the bundle:
- GTA Vice Definitive Edition
- GTA 3 Definitive Edition
- GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition
Sharing their thoughts on the incredible Steam debut of the game, Ben stated the following in a follow-up tweet today:
“All hope is lost for fixes. People let Rockstar get away with selling a flawed product.”
The limited-time 50% discount sale seems to have played a part in the successful launch on Steam. Many fans seemed concerned about the future of the series and shared their thoughts on the situation as well:
The criticism by many long-time fans of the series seems to be justified as Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition is still in a buggy state and contains a lot of glitches. Since its release on Steam, many insiders and fans alike have shared their disappointment on social media.
Another insider commented on the offering's status a couple of days ago on Twitter, where they pointed out that it is still in a broken state. Based on their estimation, it is possible to see some improvement in the upcoming Epic Games Store version, however, it cannot be said with certainty.
Here is a complete list of the best-selling games on Steam last week:
- Steam Deck
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
- Elden Ring
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy Definitive Edition
- Persona 3 Portable
- Red Dead Redemption 2
According to Rockstar Newswire of January 19, 2023, Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition will be released on the Epic Games Store later this month.
For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki