“What an embarrassing week”: Fans react to the new GTA Online PC threat, Taxi Fast travel, and more

GTA fans have certainly had a busy week as GTA Online received a brand new Taxi update, the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was released on Steam, and a new PC threat compromised players’ accounts. Unfortunately, all of this seems to have greatly disappointed fans.
Famous insider Ben on Twitter on January 21, 2023, reported everything wrong that's happened in the GTA series over the past few days by pointing out all three current events. Expressing his disappointment, he wrote:
“Rockstar, sort yourselves out. What an embarrassing week.”
Important details of these events can be found in the article below.
GTA fans disappointed with Rockstar amidst the ongoing events in the series
In his tweet, Ben listed some of the features that resulted in major disappointment:
- Shorter Taxi cooldown period as a GTA+ member perk
- GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition Steam release without any fix or acknowledgment of bugs
- New Grand Theft Auto Online PC exploits that have compromised players’ data
Several fans reacted to his tweet and shared their sadness on social media. Here are some relevant community reactions:
To make matters worse, all three events occurred in a short period of time. Rockstar announced the new membership period on January 19, 2022, which allowed subscribers to use the new Taxi Fast Travel feature with a shorter cooldown period.
On the same day, the developers released the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition on Steam with very few changes. Sadly, the game still seems to be buggy and filled with numerous glitches that haven’t been patched out yet. The trilogy is scheduled to be released in Epic Games Store later this month.
On January 21, 2023, the reliable insider Tez2 reported the existence of new game-breaking exploits on the PC version of Grand Theft Auto Online. It allows hackers and cheaters to corrupt players’ accounts and data permanently. They suggested using a firewall while playing or avoiding the game entirely until Rockstar fixes it.
Based on their findings, here are a couple of things that exploiters can do to PC players' games:
- Rank
- Unlocks
- Badsport
- Corrupt Account
- Remove Money
- Give Money (up to $15m a time)
- Reset Mission Cooldowns
This is unfortunate news for many players who have been loyal fans of the franchise. Although Rockstar hasn’t acknowledged players’ concerns publicly yet, it's likely that they will address the PC exploits first with a quick update in the near future. Considering that the Taxi Cooldown Perk is here to stay, an update for the trilogy should be released shortly as well.
