“What an embarrassing week”: Fans react to the new GTA Online PC threat, Taxi Fast travel, and more

GTA fans have certainly had a busy week as GTA Online received a brand new Taxi update, the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was released on Steam, and a new PC threat compromised players’ accounts. Unfortunately, all of this seems to have greatly disappointed fans.

Famous insider Ben on Twitter on January 21, 2023, reported everything wrong that's happened in the GTA series over the past few days by pointing out all three current events. Expressing his disappointment, he wrote:

“Rockstar, sort yourselves out. What an embarrassing week.”

Important details of these events can be found in the article below.

GTA fans disappointed with Rockstar amidst the ongoing events in the series

- Shorter Taxi cooldowns only with GTA+

- Audacity to re-release the GTA Trilogy on Steam with no fixes or communication on future patches.

In his tweet, Ben listed some of the features that resulted in major disappointment:

Shorter Taxi cooldown period as a GTA+ member perk

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition Steam release without any fix or acknowledgment of bugs

New Grand Theft Auto Online PC exploits that have compromised players’ data

Several fans reacted to his tweet and shared their sadness on social media. Here are some relevant community reactions:

chris @chriscznn @videotech_ They don’t care, they’re focused on the future. I’ve given hope in any type of communication from them, they’re even more secretive now WITH social media than they were without it in the 2000’s & early 2010’s, it’s over @videotech_ They don’t care, they’re focused on the future. I’ve given hope in any type of communication from them, they’re even more secretive now WITH social media than they were without it in the 2000’s & early 2010’s, it’s over

Kevinchadwick55 🇮🇪 @kevinchadwick55 @videotech_ Rockstar are gone off the rails and I reckon it’s because they think they can get with anything between now and gta 6. Gta 6 is their ace up their sleeve they know everyone and their nan will buy it @videotech_ Rockstar are gone off the rails and I reckon it’s because they think they can get with anything between now and gta 6. Gta 6 is their ace up their sleeve they know everyone and their nan will buy it

RockstarVerse @RockstarVerse @videotech_ Everyone needs to stop buying shark cards and just stop giving Rockstar money until they actually do something good (like revealing gta 6 or make a good remaster) @videotech_ Everyone needs to stop buying shark cards and just stop giving Rockstar money until they actually do something good (like revealing gta 6 or make a good remaster)

Jake @Jakernova @videotech_ lol this current rockstar we have is such a joke @videotech_ lol this current rockstar we have is such a joke

Karthik Suresh @Joker8077 @videotech_ Tbh it has been an embarrassing 2-3 years for Rockstar @videotech_ Tbh it has been an embarrassing 2-3 years for Rockstar

Pay2Respect @Pay2Respect @videotech_ I really don't understand what this company has been trying to do lately, everything has changed since the day dan houser left .. @videotech_ I really don't understand what this company has been trying to do lately, everything has changed since the day dan houser left ..

Ade @LoCoAde_ @videotech_ Embarrassing week after week since 2019 tbf. @videotech_ Embarrassing week after week since 2019 tbf.

To make matters worse, all three events occurred in a short period of time. Rockstar announced the new membership period on January 19, 2022, which allowed subscribers to use the new Taxi Fast Travel feature with a shorter cooldown period.

On the same day, the developers released the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition on Steam with very few changes. Sadly, the game still seems to be buggy and filled with numerous glitches that haven’t been patched out yet. The trilogy is scheduled to be released in Epic Games Store later this month.

On January 21, 2023, the reliable insider Tez2 reported the existence of new game-breaking exploits on the PC version of Grand Theft Auto Online. It allows hackers and cheaters to corrupt players’ accounts and data permanently. They suggested using a firewall while playing or avoiding the game entirely until Rockstar fixes it.

Based on their findings, here are a couple of things that exploiters can do to PC players' games:

Rank

Unlocks

Badsport

Corrupt Account

Remove Money

Give Money (up to $15m a time)

Reset Mission Cooldowns

This is unfortunate news for many players who have been loyal fans of the franchise. Although Rockstar hasn’t acknowledged players’ concerns publicly yet, it's likely that they will address the PC exploits first with a quick update in the near future. Considering that the Taxi Cooldown Perk is here to stay, an update for the trilogy should be released shortly as well.

