GTA Online's new weekly update for January added Taxi as a Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed vehicle. It also makes the MTL Brickade 6x6 available for purchase, eliminating the need to complete the First Dose mission as a prerequisite. Players can earn up to 2x cash and RP in select game modes and get new log-in rewards this week.

This article will share everything one needs to know about the new additions to GTA Online this week.

New Taxi Work is now available in GTA Online

GTA Online Taxi Work has finally been added to the game as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed update today. Players can now start their side hustle by earning a fair amount of money by doing the Taxi Work missions.

It can simply start with Downtown Cab Co., which can be found in the East Vinewood area of the map. Players can also purchase the Taxi from the Warstock Cache & Carry for $487,000 - $650,000 and start the Taxi Work anytime by pressing the prompted button.

They can unlock the Trade Price for the Taxi by completing the first 10 fares. PS5 and Xbox Series S/X owners can now use Taxi as the new Fast Travel feature. Rockstar explained it by stating:

“Call Downtown Cab Co. on your iFruit to request a Taxi, let your driver know where you’re headed, and hit Skip to Destination to beat the traffic. And GTA+ Members can put the Skip to Destination service into overdrive, with just a 5-minute wait in between trips.”

MTL Brickade 6x6 can be bought to set up Acid Lab

Rockstar has removed the need to complete all First Dose missions before players can get their hands on the Acid Lab vehicles. Starting today, one can simply purchase the MTL Brickade 6x6 from the Warstock Cache & Carry in-game website for $1,450,000 - $750,000 and set up an Acid Lab on its back.

Lunar New Year Celebration starts today with many rewards and bonuses

Players can now celebrate Lunar New Year 2023 with free rewards by logging in anytime this week. Here’s what they will receive:

Traditional Painted Rabbit mask

Rabbit tattoo chest piece

$188,888

Along with free rewards, players can also earn additional bonuses in select game modes:

2x cash & RP

Special Vehicle Races

First Dose Missions

1.5x cash & RP

High Demand Bonus (3.75% Per Player)

Special Cargo Sell Missions

The new GTA+ membership period also kicks off today for the next 30 days, giving free Taxis and many more benefits to subscribers.

