With the arrival of the latest weekly update, Rockstar Games has finally released the highly anticipated Downtown Cab. Co Taxi Mission in GTA Online. Although the gaming studio first announced it on December 13, 2022, it was only added to the game with the weekly update on Thursday. Players can now participate in Taxi Missions and earn money in the game's multiplayer variant as well.

While the mission aspects are similar to Story Mode, Rockstar Games has improved the payments and introduced a structured reward system for the business. GTA Online players can simply log into the game and start off their Taxi Side Missions right away.

Rockstar Games has added Taxi Missions to GTA Online with the most recent weekly update

Tez2 @TezFunz2

New vehicles

- ($650,000 - $487,500)

- Brickade 6x6 ($1,450,000 - $750,000)



Taxi Work is live



2x GTA$ & RP

- Special Vehicle Races

- First Dose Missions



1.5x GTA$ & RP

- Special Cargo Sell Missions

- High Demand Bonus (3.75% Per Player)

#GTAOnline [Jan 19 - Jan 26]New vehicles($650,000 - $487,500)- Brickade 6x6 ($1,450,000 - $750,000)Taxi Work is live2x GTA$ & RP- Special Vehicle Races- First Dose Missions1.5x GTA$ & RP- Special Cargo Sell Missions- High Demand Bonus (3.75% Per Player) [Jan 19 - Jan 26]New vehicles- 🚕 ($650,000 - $487,500)- Brickade 6x6 ($1,450,000 - $750,000)Taxi Work is live🚕2x GTA$ & RP- Special Vehicle Races- First Dose Missions1.5x GTA$ & RP- Special Cargo Sell Missions- High Demand Bonus (3.75% Per Player)#GTAOnline https://t.co/r7YKLpN4zR

On January 19, 2023, Rockstar Games relaunched the Downtown Cab Co. as a profitable venture in GTA Online. While the establishment, which is located on Tangerine Street near The Diamond Casino & Resort, was already available in the game, players can now use it to begin Taxi Missions.

In addition, the Vapid Taxi is now available for purchase from the Warstock Cache & Carry website in the game. Players can find this vehicle on the website under the four-door category. While it can be found for free on the streets, they must own a taxi to participate in the Taxi Side Missions.

The vehicle is available at a base price of $650,000 and a trade price of $487,500. GTA Online players can use the following methods to unlock the trade price for the Taxi:

Reach the 25th Sponsorship Tier in Arena War Complete 10 taxi fares in a row

Once you reach the 25th Sponsorship Tier, you will also be able to use the Taxi Custom, which is a faster and more advanced version of the regular taxi. It should be noted that both versions of the taxi will be stored as Pegasus vehicles and can be obtained for a fee of $200 by calling the Pegasus Lifestyle Management contact.

GTA Online players can also head directly to the Downtown Cab Co. company, which is marked with a black and white front-facing taxi icon on the map, and press the required button to begin the Taxi Missions. Unlike in Story Mode, Rockstar Games does not allow players to start these missions by stealing a taxi from the street.

When you begin the mission, the game will assign you a random NPC to pick up and deliver to a particular destination. Each customer will pay a fixed base fare plus a variable tip. These tips will be directly proportional to how quickly you transport them to their destination and how responsible you were throughout the journey.

Additionally, players can further boost their overall payout by completing multiple missions in a row. However, after ten trips, the game will automatically impose a cooldown period on increased tips.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes