GTA Online weekly update for January 19-25, 2023 released

A brand new GTA Online weekly update is currently available for players across the globe to enjoy, introducing the highly anticipated Taxi Work missions as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed content. Players can now directly purchase the MTL Brickade 6x6 and earn 2x bonuses in the First Dose missions.
Additionally, Special Vehicle Races are offering a 1.5x boost to payouts this week. Brand new showroom cars are also available for players to check out, along with other amazing items that have been discounted. This article will share everything that players need to know about the new GTA Online weekly update.
The latest GTA Online weekly update is available now (January 19 to January 25)
New content added this week
- Taxi Work missions
- Fast Travel
New purchasable vehicles
- Taxi ($650,000 - $487,500)
- Brickade 6x6 ($1,450,000 - $750,000)
2x cash & RP
- First Dose Missions
- Special Vehicle Races
1.5x cash & RP
- Special Cargo Sell Missions
- High Demand Bonus (3.75% Per Player)
New showroom cars available in GTA Online today (January 19 – January 25)
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Pegassi Osiris
- Dinka Jester RR
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Pfister 811
- Karin RS Classic
- Pegassi Ignus
- Dinka Sugoi
- Dewbauchee Champion
Los Santos Car Meet’s Prize Ride
- Pegassi Torero
Podium Vehicle at The Diamond Casino & Resort
- Överflöd Autarch
Hao's Special Works (HSW) Premium Test Ride (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles only)
- Shitzu Hakuchou Drag
- New Test Track Vehicles this week
- Karin Calico GTF
- Karin Futo GTX
- Pfister Growler
Available Time Trials for the week
- HSW Time Trial - Textile City
- RC Time Trial - Vespucci Canals
- Time Trial - Vinewood Hills
Complete list of discounted items, log-in rewards, and more in GTA Online this week (January 19– January 25)
50% off
- Dog Mask
- Pig Mask
- Horse Mask
- Rabbit Mask
30% off
- Executive Offices
- Executive Offices’ Renovations
30% off (vehicles)
- Osiris ($1,365,000)
- Pfister 811 ($794,500)
- Sparrow ($1,270,500)
Log-in unlocks
- Traditional Painted Rabbit
- Zodiac Animals Tattoos
- Rabbit Tattoo
New Gun Van Location (for today only)
- No Marks Cleaners, Paleto Bay
New Gun Van weapons added this week
- Knife
- Heavy Rifle
- Baseball Bat
- Knuckle Duster
- Heavy Revolver
- Up-n-Atomizer
- Advanced Rifle
- Railgun
The Hard Mode event continues this week for First Dose Missions (January 19 – February 8)
The Hard Mode event is still available for the First Dose missions, allowing players to unlock exclusive rewards and prizes by completing them on Hard Difficulty. Here’s a complete list of the items that can be claimed this week, if you haven’t done so already:
- Green Fooliganz livery for MTL Brickade 6x6
- Speed Demon livery for Ubermacht Cypher
- Kisama Drifter livery for Annis 300R
- Safari Ranger livery for Overflod Entity MT
All of these rewards will be delivered to eligible players by February 17, 2023.
GTA+ members can get the new drip-feed Taxi vehicle absolutely free of cost this month.
For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki