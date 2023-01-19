GTA Online weekly update for January 19-25, 2023 released

A brand new GTA Online weekly update is currently available for players across the globe to enjoy, introducing the highly anticipated Taxi Work missions as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed content. Players can now directly purchase the MTL Brickade 6x6 and earn 2x bonuses in the First Dose missions.

Additionally, Special Vehicle Races are offering a 1.5x boost to payouts this week. Brand new showroom cars are also available for players to check out, along with other amazing items that have been discounted. This article will share everything that players need to know about the new GTA Online weekly update.

The latest GTA Online weekly update is available now (January 19 to January 25)

New vehicles

- ($650,000 - $487,500)

- Brickade 6x6 ($1,450,000 - $750,000)



Taxi Work is live



2x GTA$ & RP

- Special Vehicle Races

- First Dose Missions



1.5x GTA$ & RP

- Special Cargo Sell Missions

- High Demand Bonus (3.75% Per Player)

New content added this week

Taxi Work missions

Fast Travel

New purchasable vehicles

Taxi ($650,000 - $487,500)

Brickade 6x6 ($1,450,000 - $750,000)

2x cash & RP

First Dose Missions

Special Vehicle Races

1.5x cash & RP

Special Cargo Sell Missions

High Demand Bonus (3.75% Per Player)

New showroom cars available in GTA Online today (January 19 – January 25)

Prize Ride - Torero (Top 3 in Street Races, 3 days in row)



Luxury Showcase - Osiris, Jester RR



Simeon Showroom - 811, Sultan RS Classic, Ignus, Sugoi, Champion

Luxury Autos Showroom

Pegassi Osiris

Dinka Jester RR

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Pfister 811

Karin RS Classic

Pegassi Ignus

Dinka Sugoi

Dewbauchee Champion

Los Santos Car Meet’s Prize Ride

Pegassi Torero

Podium Vehicle at The Diamond Casino & Resort

Överflöd Autarch

Hao's Special Works (HSW) Premium Test Ride (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles only)

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

New Test Track Vehicles this week

Karin Calico GTF

Karin Futo GTX

Pfister Growler

Available Time Trials for the week

HSW Time Trial - Textile City

Textile City RC Time Trial - Vespucci Canals

Vespucci Canals Time Trial - Vinewood Hills

Complete list of discounted items, log-in rewards, and more in GTA Online this week (January 19– January 25)

50% off

Dog Mask

Pig Mask

Horse Mask

Rabbit Mask

30% off

Executive Offices

Executive Offices’ Renovations

30% off (vehicles)

Osiris ($1,365,000)

Pfister 811 ($794,500)

Sparrow ($1,270,500)

Log-in unlocks

Traditional Painted Rabbit

Zodiac Animals Tattoos

Rabbit Tattoo

New Gun Van Location (for today only)

No Marks Cleaners, Paleto Bay

New Gun Van weapons added this week

Knife

Heavy Rifle

Baseball Bat

Knuckle Duster

Heavy Revolver

Up-n-Atomizer

Advanced Rifle

Railgun

The Hard Mode event continues this week for First Dose Missions (January 19 – February 8)

The Hard Mode event is still available for the First Dose missions, allowing players to unlock exclusive rewards and prizes by completing them on Hard Difficulty. Here’s a complete list of the items that can be claimed this week, if you haven’t done so already:

Green Fooliganz livery for MTL Brickade 6x6

Speed Demon livery for Ubermacht Cypher

Kisama Drifter livery for Annis 300R

Safari Ranger livery for Overflod Entity MT

All of these rewards will be delivered to eligible players by February 17, 2023.

GTA+ members can get the new drip-feed Taxi vehicle absolutely free of cost this month.

